WandaVision Fans Think Magneto Could Appear in Disney+ Series

Things are about to get explosive in Westview. As Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) continues warping reality in WandaVision, those involved with the show continue to tease plenty of upcoming surprises. In one recent interview, Olsen herself suggested there's one character — that hasn't been leaked yet, mind you — whose appearance would be on the same level as Luke Skywalker returning in The Mandalorian Season Two.

According to most WandaVision fans, that character could be none other than Magneto — played by either Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender. The idea caught enough traction that it propelled the X-Men villain to a Trending Topic status on Twitter Tuesday night as fans rally around the theory.

It also happens to fit in line with Paul Bettany's previous tease of working alongside a big-time actor. "There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," the actor previously told Black Girl Nerds. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."

