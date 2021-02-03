WandaVision Fans Think Magneto Could Appear in Disney+ Series
Things are about to get explosive in Westview. As Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) continues warping reality in WandaVision, those involved with the show continue to tease plenty of upcoming surprises. In one recent interview, Olsen herself suggested there's one character — that hasn't been leaked yet, mind you — whose appearance would be on the same level as Luke Skywalker returning in The Mandalorian Season Two.
According to most WandaVision fans, that character could be none other than Magneto — played by either Ian McKellen or Michael Fassbender. The idea caught enough traction that it propelled the X-Men villain to a Trending Topic status on Twitter Tuesday night as fans rally around the theory.
It also happens to fit in line with Paul Bettany's previous tease of working alongside a big-time actor. "There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," the actor previously told Black Girl Nerds. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."
Going Crazy
Elizabeth Olsen teased a #WandaVision cameo "on par with" Luke Skywalker on #TheMandalorian this season...
My suspects:— Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 3, 2021
-Magneto (Ian McKellen/Fassbender)?!
-Professor X (Patrick Stewart/McAvoy)?!
-Josh Brolin back as Thanos?!
-Strange comin in to set-up Multiverse of Madness?! pic.twitter.com/A13dbpmy2j
Is It Hyperbole?
If true and not hyperbole, that is Magneto https://t.co/eucDyOCVEV— LodiX (@lodix1) February 3, 2021
Magneto...or Logan?
Magneto or another X-Man. Logan would be the most impactful.— DT2ComicsChat™ (@DT2ComicsChat) February 3, 2021
Would Scream
Ian McKellen as Magneto. I would honestly scream https://t.co/gO454H0JSq— james 🏳️🌈🕸🎄❄️☃️ (@james99hx) February 2, 2021
A-Lister
Going to go with Magneto.
Definitely has to be a character normies recognize. Know of any Logan / Scarlett Witch storylines?— Joe (@FormerModerate) February 3, 2021
Magneto or Bust
Ian McKellen as Magneto or bust. Any of the current Avengers wouldn’t induce a “Luke Skywalker moment.” 🤷♂️ https://t.co/Oxh9qHZogG— nick floyd (@IAmNickFloyd) February 3, 2021
Fassbender = Steal
idk how they'd do it.. But Michael Fassbender is an absolute steal if u can get him to come back as Magneto, even if he's a rebooted one. pic.twitter.com/g11yTaUZMP— Ziggy (@Zigisstardusted) February 2, 2021
The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+, as are both seasons of The Mandalorian.
Who do you think the big surprise character could be? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
