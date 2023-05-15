Avatar: The Way of Water Gets Disney+ Streaming Date

After making waves at the global box office as the third highest-grossing movie of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water is surfacing soon on Disney+. James Cameron's long-awaited Avatar sequel has been available to rent or own on digital platforms since March 28th, but fans wanting to watch Way of Water at home with their Disney+ subscription will have to wait until next month to return to Pandora. Shared by the official Avatar Twitter account, a new poster announces Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to stream on Disney+ starting June 7th.

The follow-up to 2009's Avatar is set more than a decade after the events of the first film and launches the story of the Sully family — Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and Neteyam (Jamie Flatters) — the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. It's all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans of the lush planet.

Cameron's Oscar winner for Best Visual Effects also stars Stephen Lang as the antagonistic recombinant Col. Miles Quaritch, Cliff Curtis as Metkayina clan chief Tonowari, Joel David Moore as Dr. Norm Spellman, CCH Pounder as Neytiri's mother Mo'at, Edie Falco as RDA General Frances Ardmore, Jemaine Clement as marine biologist Dr. Ian Garvin, and Cameron's Titanic star Kate Winslet as Ronal of the oceanic Metkayina clan.

Way of Water grossed $2.317 billion worldwide, making it the third-biggest movie ever behind the first Avatar and Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and earning a reported $531.7 million in profit for Disney's 20th Century Studios. While Cameron urged audiences to watch the movie in theaters — in the preferred IMAX format — Cameron assured at-home viewers would have a "good experience" streaming Avatar: The Way of Water.

"If you watch Way of Water at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you're going to have a good experience," Cameron previously told NPR.

Avatar: The Way of Water joins the original Avatar when it's streaming June 7th on Disney+. See everything that's new to streaming on Disney+ in May 2023.