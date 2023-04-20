Avatar: The Way of Water Reportedly Made Over Half a Billion in Profit

Avatar: The Way of Water didn't turn to be the massive gamble so many once thought it was – in fact, it's looking like one of the best business decisions that 20th Century Studios and James Cameron ever made.

According to a recent analysis, Avatar 2 has earned over half a billion dollars ($531.7 million) in estimated profit since its release – a nice margin of the $2.317 billion the film earned worldwide at the box office.

Avatar creator James Cameron was shockingly clear before The Way of Water's release, stating in interviews that, on paper, making the sequel "the worst business case in movie history," since recouping the cost of the production required that it would "have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history."

Well, as it stands Avatar: The Way of Water did end up being the third-highest-grossing film of all time, with the first Avatar and Avengers: Endgame still retaining the no. 1 and no. 2 spots, respectively. Having hit the mark, it's no surprise then that Avatar 2 has made a nice profit, and Deadline's breakdown indicates there are more profits to come:

As the third highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.3 billion, behind Avatar's $2.9 billion and Avengers: Endgame's $2.79 billion, Deadline sources deem Avatar: The Way of Water profitable with $531.7 million. And that doesn't include the ancillary revenue from Avatar's presence at Disney theme parks, which the conglom also counts on its books.

This will no doubt give Disney and 20th Century Studios all the confidence needed to pull ahead with Cameron's plans for Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5. Disney had previously planned to have Cameron's movies alternate years of release with big Star Wars movies – though it's unclear what that timeline looks like now, as both franchises (like the industry) have seen major shifts in the years since COVID.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

According to Avatar franchise Zoe Saldana, however, cameras on Avatar 3 should start rolling this summer:

"We're gonna go back this summer and finish it [Avatar 3] up. We're 70% done there. But, we have time.... How stoked are we? We're pinching ourselves, but nobody more than James Cameron. Jimbo is pinching himself going 'I told you, man, I bet on the right people.' And we bet on him over and over again. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him and his entire team. I feel so lucky to be a part of something that gets to really change lives and change cinema's history. I just love it."

Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch on Digital. Avatar 3 is headed into production.