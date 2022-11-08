Watch Chris Evans and The Rock Agree to Share Sexiest Man Alive Title

Chris Evans and The Rock agreed to share the Sexiest Man Alive title. In a fun moment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a new winner was announced. However, his co-star on Amazon's Red One would like some say in the matter. Having two probable Sexiest Man Alive candidates on one film seems to be a winning strategy. The Rock has had a good run in the last couple of weeks without the prestigious hardware. His Black Adam is still tearing up the box office as it just coasted to its third straight weekend atop the ladder. But, there's always room for a little bit more recognition when it comes to the charismatic acton star. Seeing the two of them having fun like this will probably live in fans' heads all day.

How is Red One Coming?

Evans is working on Jake Kasdan's Red One for Prime Video, with his buddy The Rock. The Marvel legend is happy to report that he's at a point in his career where he's feeling at ease with the decision to step back a bit.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," Evans shared. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home. The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

Amazon Very Confident About Red One

"Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition," Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a press release. "Hiram's concept and the world he's envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture."

"Hold my Mana, because this is exciting," Johnson himself said when the movie was announced. "Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

