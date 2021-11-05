Chris Evans Reportedly Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021

Another year and another sexiest man alive is about to be crowned, though no battle to the death with the previous winner is necessary. According to Page Six, former Captain America star Chris Evans will be given the title by People Magazine later this month, revealing that he was reportedly up for the title last year had he not been embroiled in the “scandal” of an accidental risque photo that was posted on his Instagram. His fellow Marvel star Michael B. Jordan was given the title last year but the outlet says that he’ll appear on the cover for the 2021 title next week.

Evans is just the latest Marvel Studios star to be given the title. In addition to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan last year, Heimdall himself Idris Elba back in 2018, even Thor the God of Thunder Chris Hemsworth in 2014, and the voice of Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Bradley Cooper in 2011. Several other superheroes have graced the cover and been given the title with Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson winning in 2016, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds winning in 2010, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman in 2008, and two different Batmen having won with Ben Affleck taking the title in 2002 and George Clooney winning in both 1997 and 2006.

It’s been two years since Evans made his final appearance as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his character’s arc largely concluding and seeing him don some old man make-up for 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After a trilogy of Captain America movies, four Avengers movies, and cameos in Thor: The Dark World and Spider-Man: Homecoming, he hung up the shield and handed it off to Anthony Mackie. Despite all this rumors have persisted that he might return to the role one last time, for what project is largely unclear though should those rumors pan out.

Evans can next be seen in Netflix original movie Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy from Adam McKay that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Next year he can be heard as the titular space ranger in Pixar’s Lightyear.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans said in a statement previously. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Evans will also be seen opposite Ryan Gosling and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas in The Gray Man next year, a new film from his Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers.