Watch RDJ Star As Tony Stark Again For The Avengers Park Ride Every MCU Fan Has Been Waiting For

Marvel fans everywhere were devastated when the death of Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame hit them like a ton of bricks. Self-sacrifice always brings with it an extra kick of pain, but losing the character who truly put the Avengers on the map, and the actor who made Tony Stark even more iconic than the comics had made him up to that point, was a special kind of loss, especially as he died in the arms of Pepper Potts, his true love. But that wasn’t the end for RDJ in the MCU, as he’s come back to play Victor von Doom. And it would appear that the MCU isn’t done with Tony Stark either.

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It was announced at D23 this weekend that Tony was coming back in a pretty big way. While it’s not another movie appearance or a true character revival (yet), it’s definitely something worth getting excited for—especially if you’re someone who makes the occasional trek to Disneyland. While it was technically John Stamos who broke the news about the updates to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, Tony Stark, alongside Thor and Captain America, made their own appearance to show fans what they were in for when those updates were finished, and honestly, they look pretty epic.

Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab at California Adventure Are Already Proving to be a Good Time

The updates are literally doubling the space of the current Avengers Campus, which is no small feat. And seeing RDJ return as Tony, lending his face and voice to the character again, will have a major effect on the venture’s success, especially since he’s joined by three other fan favorites, Sam Wilson, Clint Barton, and Thor. In addition to the expanded campus, fans are also getting an entirely new ride called Avengers: Infinity Defense, which will heavily feature Iron Man and is set to open in 2028 alongside the rest of the expansion. According to Disney, this is going to be one of their best attractions yet. Officially, they said, “The fun part about Avengers Infinity Defense is how we get to use every single trick in the Imagineering book—and inventing some new ones—to create this attraction.”

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie and Jeremy Renner will all return for the new ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY DEFENSE’ ride.



Iman Vellani will also return as Ms. Marvel for the ride’s preshow. pic.twitter.com/nbDsYx1uiy — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 16, 2026

Obviously, all of this is riding the hype train that’s currently being driven by Avengers: Doomsday, which debuts in theaters on December 18th and brings back RDJ as Victor von Doom. And the attractions are officially being unveiled the same year the follow-up to Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, hits theaters, meaning the next two years are stuffed with MCU content. It’s also worth noting that the X-Men will soon make their MCU debut, finally tying in with the Avengers and the storylines being unveiled come December.