Robert Downey Jr. Makes Shocking Confession About Whether Doom or Iron Man Is His Favorite MCU Role

When you think of Robert Downey Jr. with respect to his Marvel career, it’s Iron Man that comes to mind. Tony Stark was the character who really put the Avengers on the map, and the original Iron Man film is one of the most memorable in the entire MCU. Despite the character’s death in Endgame, his legacy has endured, and it seemed like that role would always define RDJ within the MCU. Enter Victor von Doom, who came in ready to entirely change the game. Fans initially had mixed reactions to Downey Jr. being resurrected for the role, but there was no doubt that he has the acting chops to pull it off.

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But the actor’s answer to which character is proving to be his favorite role is certainly a surprising one. Speaking over the weekend at D23, Downey Jr. was asked which role was his favorite. The short answer? Doom. “I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I’ve been missing the whole time, just everybody else,” said the actor. He went on to elaborate, touching on some new relationships as well as ones with long-running history, particularly with Haley Atwell and Chris Evans, saying, “I think that in Doomsday, what happens with this key relationship is so exciting and unexpected and beautiful.”

Bringing Doom to Life Gave RDJ a Totally New Perspective

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It’s unsurprising that making the huge leap from a hero who gave his life to save the universe to a villain with the power and potential to make that sacrifice entirely pointless would bring new perspectives. And that’s exactly what happened, according to the actor. “It was really weird being the guy—everyone else is hanging out, they’re the good heroes, and I’m [in] this mask and this hood. I’m like, ‘They’re all on one side of the camera, and I guess they’re all mad at me or something,’” he said.

And now that more footage has been released at D23, it’s safe to say that RDJ is taking on a wildly different sort of character as he embodies Doom and all the awe-inspiring terror that he’s bringing to the MCU. At one point in the newly released trailer, Doom and Thor face off, with Doom easily stopping the God of Thunder and his legendary weapon, Stormbreaker, telling Thor that “hell answers to me.” It’s a statement that raises a ton of questions, namely: “Did Doom finally manage to kill Mephisto,” who was just announced to appear in Ghost Rider? All of that to say, Doom is, obviously, the sort of threat that should have the Avengers shaking in their boots, and it has to be a wildly shocking experience to pivot from billionaire playboy Tony Stark to the kind of villain capable of taking out the team meant to save the world.