Max Is Streaming a Special Version of A Minecraft Movie That Fans Will Love

Grab your Flint and Steel, don your diamond armor, and take a bite of some tasty Steve’s Lava Chicken, because it’s time to return to the Overworld. The Jason Momoa and Jack Black-fronted A Minecraft Movie put the “block” in blockbuster when the movie mined a record opening for a movie based on a video game ($163 million domestically, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s $146.3 million) and crafted a meme-fueled $954 million at the global box office since hitting theaters in April.

A Minecraft Movie was added to Max (soon to be HBO Max) on June 20 and took the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s Top 10 movies. But now fans have a new way to experience the most-watched movie on Max: A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition.

Now streaming on Max, the new A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition is a sing-along (and meme-along!) version of the movie, which Warner Bros. reissued to theaters on May 2. Whether it’s getting ready to shout “chicken jockey” with an on-screen countdown or singing along with lyrics to Black-belted original songs like “I Feel Alive” and the “Steve’s Lava Chicken” theme song, fans who yearn for the Minecraft Movie theatrical experience can have it at home.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, “A Minecraft Movie,” directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time.

The first-ever big screen adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time takes place in both the real world and the Overworld, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft — it’s essential to survive everything from hordes of Zombies to Piglins.

The Jared Hess-directed Minecraft Movie brings together four misfits — former “Hunk City Rampage” video game champion Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), siblings Henry (Sebastian Hansen) and Natalie (Emma Myers), and side-hustling Dawn (Danielle Brooks) — when the Orb of Dominance, the most powerful cube-shaped orb in the entire universe, pulls them into the Overworld: a cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get home, they have to embark on a magical quest with Steve (Black), once a child who yearned for the mines before becoming an expert crafter in the Overworld, where Steve is able to create anything he can imagine. They’ll need all their skills to defeat Nether ruler Malgosha (voiced by Rachel House), who plans to pillage the Overworld and all of its gold with the orb. Meanwhile, in the real world, recent divorcee Marlene (Jennifer Coolidge) falls in love and crushes some loaf with the villager Nitwit (voiced by Matt Berry).

A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition is now available to stream exclusively on Max.