A Minecraft Movie Now Has a Song on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart

To paraphrase Phineas and Ferb: if I had a nickel for every time a Jack Black gag song from a video game movie ended up on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice. Following “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023, Black now has another song on the Billboard Hot 100, and this time it’s the song “Steve’s Lava Chicken” from A Minecraft Movie. The song makes its debut at number 78 on the charts for the week ending May 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only did “Steve’s Lava Chicken” make its way on to the Billboard Hot 100, but the song also set a new record; at 34 seconds, the song is officially the shortest to ever make the chart. According to Billboard, the song by Jack Black has dethroned “Beautiful Trip” by Kid Cudi, which was the previous record holder at 37 seconds. Black is credited as the co-writer of the song, alongside director Jared Hess. Between April 18th and the 24th, the song was streamed more than 7 million times in the U.S. alone. If you haven’t heard it yet, the official music video from Warner Bros. can be found below.

Play video

In A Minecraft Movie, “Steve’s Lava Chicken” is sung by Jack Black’s character Steve while taking the rest of the film’s human cast on a tour through the Overworld. In a slightly morbid but also hilarious moment, Steve creates his spicy dish, which is made when combining lava and chicken. The scene has quickly become one of the movie’s most memorable, in large part thanks to the catchiness of Jack Black’s jingle. While Black has had a long career in music, “Peaches” and “Steve’s Lava Chicken” mark the only times he’s had a song on the Billboard Hot 100. Maybe he should have had a song in Borderlands!

The success of “Steve’s Lava Chicken” highlights the surreal success A Minecraft Movie has seen since its release earlier this month. While the film received negative reviews from critics, it continues to earn huge money at the box office. As of this writing, A Minecraft Movie is now the second highest-grossing movie based on a video game. The current record is held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which Black played the role of the antagonist Bowser.

RELATED: New Version of Minecraft Movie Headed to Theaters (And This Time They Want You To Get Rowdy)

Perhaps the funniest thing about the success of “Steve’s Lava Chicken” is the fact that Jack Black has a full-length single created specifically for A Minecraft Movie. The song, titled “I Feel Alive,” plays over the end credits of the movie. Not only is the song very catchy, but it also features several fun references to the world of Minecraft. At the end of the day, it seems audiences much preferred the 34 second gag song created for one scene!

How do you feel about the success of “Steve’s Lava Chicken?” Have you seen A Minecraft Movie? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!