New Version of Minecraft Movie Headed to Theaters (And This Time They Want You To Get Rowdy)

Since releasing in theaters last month, screenings of A Minecraft Movie have been somewhat problematic. Theatergoers have loudly recited lines from the commercials, and generally acted pretty rowdy. While theaters have understandably been trying to get that under control, a new version of A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters this weekend, with the express purpose of giving attendees a chance to show their passion. A Minecraft Movie: Block Party Edition! will be released in theaters on May 2nd, and will follow the trend set by the singalong versions of recent movies like Wicked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the middle of its record-smashing run in theaters, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it’s time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan,” the press release reads.

the chicken jockey scene has led to a low of rowdiness in theaters

Understandably, the press release seems to avoid any references to throwing a popcorn, or reenacting the Chicken Jockey fight. Presumably, most theater chains and Warner Bros. are still not okay with those types of things happening during screenings of A Minecraft Movie. There are all kinds of liability issues with that kind of thing, on top of the actual theater clean up. Warner Bros. recently added a warning to screenings of A Minecraft Movie to discourage that very thing, so it would probably send mixed messages if they allowed that in some screenings. However, this does offer a middle ground that encourages some of the passion shown by fans, while avoiding the worst elements.

At this point, A Minecraft Movie has been out for close to a month, so it will be interesting to see if this new version juices up the box office. After a very strong start, the initial excitement around A Minecraft Movie has started to cool off a bit. It still has a far way to go before it can dethrone The Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing video game movie ever, and this could be an effort to give it a boost as other high-interest movies are released in theaters, including Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts*.

RELATED: Minecraft Movie Director “Would Have a Blast Doing the Sequel”

Even if A Minecraft Movie fails to dethrone Illumination’s Mario, the film has had an impressive run. Minecraft is the highest-selling video game of all-time, so it always stood to reason that the movie would see huge interest, but that definitely wasn’t a given. There have been plenty of video game adaptations based on popular games that failed to find an audience. That definitely wasn’t the case with A Minecraft Movie, and it remains to be seen just how high that box office number will climb.

How do you feel about these screenings of A Minecraft Movie? Would you ever attend this type of screening? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!