A Minecraft Movie 4K Blu-ray Release Date Is Coming Up Fast

A Minecraft Movie has had a shockingly good run in the theaters, and if you were first in line, then I have some great news for you. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray releases, including the 4K UHD limited-edition steelbook are live with a release date that’s hot off the press. Be ready and waiting for the film to arrive on your doorstep on June 24th! Details on the editions and where to buy them can be found below complete with info on special features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The steelbook edition of A Minecraft Movie includes the film in 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital along with the special features listed below. The cover art is pretty fantastic, highlighting a ton of Minecraft characters and items on top of a black background, with little hearts and apples filling up the inbetweens. Current prices are $37.99 for the steelbook, $29.95 for the standard 4K, $24.96 for Blu-ray, and $19.95 for the DVD. Head here to see the steelbook and here for the standard options, both on Amazon. Walmart also has an exclusive Blu-ray edition that includes crafting table packaging.

Special Features:

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party – featurette (14:19) – Grant Major’s team brings Minecraft’s Overworld to life with blocky textures, vibrant biomes, and square props. Through practical effects and digital art, they craft a cinematic Minecraft world!

Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My! – featurette (13:14) – Explore the unique mobs in A Minecraft Movie, including Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies. The featurette features live action looks and onscreen performances, with expert designers and artists contributing.

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats – featurette (9:01) – Music brings A Minecraft Movie to life! Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks created fun tunes like “I Feel Alive.” Fans will love behind-the-scenes clips and insights into the film’s music.

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals – featurette (14:02) – Jack Black and Jason Momoa pour boundless energy into A Minecraft Movie, from Jack’s gaming breaks to Jason’s wardrobe design. Their chemistry and behind-the-scenes fun bring joy to this film!

Marlene + Nitwit – featurette (5:07) – Marlene and Nitwit’s quirky bond shines in this film! In this piece Nitwit, voiced by Matt Berry, narrates their wild journey, parodying My Name is Earl, with hilarious moments from Jennifer Coolidge.

Optional English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish subtitles

The new film based on the popular sandbox videogame stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Hansen as the unfortunate group of misfits that get pulled into a vortex and thrown into a brand new world. With help from expert-builder Steve (Jack Black), it shouldn’t be a problem finding their way home, but they’ll have to dig deep into their creative abilities to do it.

While reviews for the film are mixed to say the least, the film definitely found its audience. One entertainment writer and journalist, Chris Gallardo, says he valued the film’s ambition and its respect for those who play Minecraft with its subtle references, stating, “Minecraft Movie is insanely bonkers and is 100% what you’d expect in this big-screen Minecraft movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it’s got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too.”

A Minecraft Movie is now playing in theaters.