PAW Patrol is on a roll — and on Paramount+. The streamer on Tuesday announced that PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie has rolled out on the service with Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, the CG-animated Dora the Explorer short that accompanied The Mighty Pups in their second theatrical feature. The sequel to 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, the new movie features preschoolers' favorite team of pups — Skye (Mckenna Grace), Chase (Christian Convery), Rubble (Luxton Handspiker), Liberty (Marsai Martin), Zuma (Nylan Parthipan), Rocky (Callum Shoniker), and Marshall (Christian Corrao) — becoming super-powered pups to save Adventure City.

Below, scroll on for all the ways to watch PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie online, how to stream Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, and more.

When Does the New PAW Patrol Movie Come Out on Paramount Plus?



PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie begins streaming November 14 on Paramount+.

How to Watch PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Online



You can stream PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie with a Paramount+ subscription, which includes access to the PAW Patrol TV series, PAW Patrol: The Movie, and the super-sized PAW Patrol special events Super Charged, Ready Race Rescue, Jet to the Rescue, Cat Pack, Mission Paw, and Moto Pups.

Paramount+ plans include Paramount+ Essential ($5.99/month, $59.99/year) or ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime ($11.99/month, $119.99/year). You can try a 7-day free Paramount+ trial and watch PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie for free by signing up here.

Where to Watch PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Without Paramount Plus



If you don't have a Paramount+ subscription, you can purchase the movie digitally on retailers like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu for $19.99.

How to Watch Dora the Explorer Movie Short Dora and the Fantastical Creatures



Dora and the Fantastical Creatures (Dora y las Criaturas Fantásticas) is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. To watch, navigate to the PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie landing page and click the "Extras" tab. The new Dora the Explorer movie short is included as a special bonus feature alongside the "Behind the Voices" and "Super Powers" featurettes, plus Christina Aguilera's "Learning to Fly" music video.

Who's in the Cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie?



PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie features the voices of Taraji P. Henson as Victoria "Vee" Vance, Kim Kardashian as the poodle Delores, Chris Rock as Cat Rubble, Lil Rel Howery as Sam Stringer, Kristen Bell as Janet and James Marsden as Hank, Ron Pardo as Foggy Bottom, plus appearances by Serena Williams, North West, Alan Kim, and Finn Lee-Epp. The Mighty Pups voice cast includes Mckenna Grace, Christian Convery, Luxton Handspiker, Marsai Lartin, Nylan Parthipan, Callum Shoniker, and Christian Corrao.

New Kids' Movies Streaming



Along with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023), new kids' movies streaming on Paramount+ include the Dora the Explorer special Dora: Say Hola to Adventure!, Blue's Clues: Blue's Big City Adventure, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Tidal Zone: SpongeBob Universe Special, as well as more favorites from Nickelodeon, Noggin, and Nick Jr.