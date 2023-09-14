Dora the Explorer is saying "hola" to an all-new animated adventure in movie theaters. Nick Jr.'s bilingual explorer will return in Dora and the Fantastical Creatures (Dora y las Criaturas Fantásticas), a new theatrical short that will exclusively screen in theaters in front of Nickelodeon's feature film PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie on September 29th. The CG-animated original short film features a new look at the rebooted Dora, the upcoming preschool series set to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in spring 2024 in the U.S. and on Nickelodeon in international markets.

You don't need Map to show you the way: we've got the trailer and first-look images below.

In Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, Dora (Diana Zermeño) and Boots (Asher Spence) embark on an incredible adventure to the land of alebrijes, the most magical and colorful creatures in the rainforest. There, they must band together against Swiper (Marc Weiner) to save the beloved alebrijes and their Copal Tree Celebration. The short film also features Anairis Quiñones (Rainbow High) as Luna Arcoiris, Danny Burstein (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) as Sol, and Kate del Castillo (Maya and the Three) as Ale.

Joining the cast of Dora and the Fantastical Creatures in the new Dora series are additional voice actors, including: Anairis Quiñones as Map and The Fiesta Trio's armadillo; Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll, and The Fiesta Trio's frog and marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; and Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken.

Paramount and Nickelodeon also announced Thursday that additional Dora content will be available across Nickelodeon platforms, Paramount+, and Noggin after Dora and the Fantastical Creatures debuts in theaters on September 29th.

In PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a magical meteor gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers to transform them into The Mighty Pups: Chase (Christian Convery), Skye (Mckenna Grace), Rubble (Luxton Handspiker), Liberty (Marsai Martin), Zuma (Nylan Parthipan), Rocky (Callum Shoniker), and Marshall (Christian Corrao). Together, they'll use their mighty powers to thwart their archrival, Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo), when he joins forces with meteor expert Victoria "Vee" Vance (Taraji P. Henson).



Dora and the Fantastical Creatures / Dora y las Criaturas Fantásticas premieres before PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, playing only in theaters September 29th.