The Boogeyman isn't hiding in the closet or beneath your bed, but the movie is in home theaters. Based on the short story by Stephen King, the horror-thriller follows a grieving family (Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra Blair, and Chris Messina) and their encounter with a shadow-dwelling monster: "The thing that comes for your kids when you're not paying attention." Originally planned to go straight-to-streaming on Hulu before Disney's 20th Century Studios sent The Boogeyman to theaters instead, director Rob Savage's PG-13 horror flick scared up $82.3 million at the global box office after releasing exclusively in movie theaters on June 2nd.

"When the movie tested so well, we decided it was time to get his input — so we rented out [King's] favorite cinema in Maine," Savage told Total Film. "He knows what he doesn't like and if we'd have f---ed up his story, he'd have told us. But he sent a lovely almost-essay about how much he enjoyed the movie. And then the next day I wake up and there's an email in my inbox from Steve King and he said he's still thinking about the movie. He said a few more nice things and the nicest thing that he said was, 'They'd be f---ing stupid to release this on streaming and not in cinemas.'"

Below, keep reading to find out where to watch The Boogeyman online.

How to Watch The Boogeyman Online



The Boogeyman is out now on PVOD (premium video on demand), which means the movie is available for digital download for $14.99. You can purchase and own The Boogeyman on such retailers as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Redbox, Vudu, and YouTube.

Where Can I Stream The Boogeyman?



Currently, The Boogeyman isn't available to watch on any streaming service, but the movie will stream on Hulu after its exclusive PVOD pay window.

When Will The Boogeyman Be On Hulu?



20th Century Studios hasn't yet announced when you can watch The Boogeyman on Hulu. The movie isn't among the titles new on Hulu for September 2023, which means the earliest it might be available on the service is October.

What Is The Boogeyman About?



Per the official description, "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims."

The Boogeyman stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Vivien Lyra Blair (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Dune).

Watch The Boogeyman Movie Trailer



The Boogeyman Ending, Explained



After you've watched The Boogeyman, click through to find out the fate of the Boogeyman and what could come next in Boogeyman 2.