The Boogeyman Star Addresses the Fate of the Creature in the Film's Ending

Like with many great horror movies, even if audiences think a foe might have been defeated, terrifying threats don't stay gone for long, with The Boogeyman star Vivien Lyra Blair recently addressing what the ending of the Stephen King horror movie means. With the titular creature having supernatural origins, this can sometimes prevent a story from delivering a concrete conclusion for such a beast, though The Boogeyman offered some interesting mythological elements that might have allowed our heroes a safer resolution. Blair, however, might have some disappointing news for audiences.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Boogeyman

Over the course of the film, audiences see that, while having supernatural abilities, "The Boogeyman" is itself a physical creature, which also means it's a being that can be caught, harmed, or killed. In the film's conclusion, the creature is set on fire, seemingly killing it. According to Blair, the final scene in the film, in which Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) thinks she hears the creature and sees an open closet door, is confirming that the beast is still alive.

"And then that final scene when they're in the therapist's office, I think that is just such a horror movie ending with The Boogeyman still being still there and it's not dead," Blair confirmed to The Direct. "That's such a horror movie way to end it. So, I think that was also really cool to be like, 'Of course.'"

While this will surely spark questions about the nature of the creature and how it was able to seemingly survive such a fatal encounter, director Rob Savage already has some ideas in mind for how to continue the narrative in a follow-up film.

"I'm really praying that this movie plays well enough to get a sequel because we've got an incredible idea for a sequel," Savage told ComicBook.com. "Me and the team, and Mark Heyman who wrote this one. I think you'd have to include this cast of characters, they're so fundamental to the character and the personality of this movie. That being said, it comes at the horror in a different way. It feels like its own thing. And it's the kind of horror movie that, even if it wasn't a sequel, it would be something I'd be so excited to do, and a story I'd really love to tell. But to make it as a sequel to this movie, in the world of Boogeyman, would be a dream. So I hope this movie doesn't flop so I can come make that."

