Regina King Producing New Supernatural Drama at The CW

✖

Emmy and Oscar Award winning Watchmen star Regina King is set to executive produce Slay, a supernatural drama currently in development at The CW. According to Deadline, Slay will be written by Julian Johnson along with former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey. The series will center on Carson Jones, a bold, witty teenager who, thanks to her mother's African bloodline, has supernatural gifts and the responsibility to protect one of the most haunted areas of the country -- Virginia's Historic Triangle -- from the forces of darkness.

King will executive produce Slay along with her sister Reina through their Royal Ties Productions company. Veasy also executive produces, Johnson co-executive produces. The series will reunite King and Veasy with King having made her pilot directing debut with the ABC pilot The Finest, which was written by Veasy. King made her feature film directorial debut with One Night in Miami set for limited release on December 25th followed by digital streaming in Prime Video on January 15, 2021.

King recently won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series Emmy for her role as Angela Abar/Sister Night in HBO's Watchmen, a series that ended up being somewhat prophetic in its themes of civil unrest and racial injustice. While the series was released in 2019, it has continued to have major resonance in 2020 something that King spoke out about earlier this year.

“You have people who are watching it for the first time during the pandemic, after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and being more aware of the history of police brutality, violence against Black Americans, and so they are receiving it through a different lens,” King observed. “Their wow is, ‘I can’t believe this show is right on time’ … it’s kind of like an anthropology study in many ways.”

After winning the Emmy for her role, King took to Twitter to share a video of herself thanking fans and her fellow castmates.

"I just wanted to take another moment to say thank you. Thank you to the incredible Watchmen fans. You rode hard for us and it could not be more appreciated. Playing Sister Night, Angela Abar, was just a singular expense. Words cannot really express what playing her meant to me, but she would not have been as amazing without an incredible support system, and incredible cast. Yahya Abdul-Mateen, I love you, man. I love my castmates, I wish I could name every single one of you: Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Don Johnson, Mr. Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, and the list goes on and on and on and on.”

King added, "This is just crazy times we’re in, but I wish I could name every single background actor to every camera operator to every VFX artist that worked on this show, and everyone in between."

What do you think about King executive producing Slay? Are you interested in the show's concept? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images