Watchmen’s Regina King Shares New Video Thanking Fans and Cast After Emmys Win

The Emmys took place this week and ended up being a big event for HBO's Watchmen. The show won 10 awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Regina King. After the awards show, King took to Twitter to share a video of herself thanking fans and her fellow castmates.

"I just wanted to take another moment to say thank you. Thank you to the incredible Watchmen fans. You rode hard for us and it could not be more appreciated. Playing Sister Night, Angela Abar, was just a singular expense. Words cannot really express what playing her meant to me, but she would not have been as amazing without an incredible support system, and incredible cast. Yahya Abdul-Mateen, I love you, man. I love my castmates, I wish I could name every single one of you: Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Don Johnson, Mr. Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, and the list goes on and on and on and on.”

King added, "This is just crazy times we’re in, but I wish I could name every single background actor to every camera operator to every VFX artist that worked on this show, and everyone in between." You can watch her full video message, which encourages people to be good humans, below:

If you were hoping Watchmen's success at the Emmys would lead to another season, don't get your hopes up. Damon Lindelof previously said he doesn't want to make a season two, but added after that Emmys that it would be a "huge betrayal."

Lindelof told Deadline that because the series won as a limited series, coming back to do more would be a little disingenuous. "It would feel like a huge betrayal of winning limited series to come back and say, 'it was only a limited series'," Lindelof said.

However, he did not shoot down the idea of someone else trying to continue Watchmen, especially since he was also just working with what someone else created. "Watchmen is something I've loved since I was 13 years old," he said. "Someone else created it, and this was my run on it. I've invited any other artist who wants to take the baton."

Watchmen is currently streaming on all HBO platforms.