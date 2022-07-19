"Weird Al" Yankovic Movie Reveals First Look at Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey

The upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has revealed a first look at actress Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey. Quinta Bruson playing Oprah on the big screen is the just the latest big step in her meteoric rise from social media star to star of this year's breakout hit new comedy series Abbott Elementary, which has earned her three Emmy nominations this year – a record first for a black actress.

As you can see in the photo below, Quinta Brunson will be playing Oprah Winfrey during the now-iconic interview and profile Oprah did on Weird Al Yankovic – a pivotal moment in the life of the comedic singer and entertainer.

Weird got its initial hype and buzz by casting former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as the titlular Al Yankovic. The high-profile casting of some of the biggest and most iconic popstars and icons of the '80s and '90s continued with Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood taking on the role of Madonna, and The Office star Rainn Wilson taking on the role of Dr. Demento, the eccentric radio DJ that helped discover Weird Al.

WATCH: Weird: The Al Yankovic Movie Trailer

The synopsis for Weird explains that the film will "explore every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

Al Yankovic has gone on record to say that he endorses this biopic, as well as the choice to have Daniel Radcliffe play him:

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic said in a statement. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Daniel Radcliffe has been equally enthusiastic about getting to work with Weird Al, on playing Weird Al:

"It was honestly one of the most fun jobs I've ever done," Radcliffe told GMA. "If you can't have fun making the Weird Al movie, what are you doing with your life? I'm really excited for people to see it. He's the best. I know everyone says this about him, but it's so lovely to meet somebody that you look up to and you know as a hero to so many people, and to have them just be kind and fun and sweet. I can now go to my grave saying that I've had accordion lessons with Weird Al."

Weird will be released on Roku Channel sometime in 2022.

