What Happens Later Trailer Starring David Duchovny and Meg Ryan Released

Meg Ryan directed the movie, which centers on a pair of ex-lovers who are trapped together at an airport (which might be magic?).

For anybody pining for the days of mid-budget romantic comedies, Bleecker Street just released a trailer for What Happens Later, a new movie starring David Duchovny and Meg Ryan as a pair of travelers delayed during a snow storm and essentially locked into a seemingly-magical airport together. The duo, who were both at the height of their powers in the mid-1990s, are having a When Harry Met Sally-style bickering romance, along with what looks like a few romantic (if weird) montages.

It's got a strangely supernatural feel to it, with the airport's announcer speaking with the two characters directly, and at one point the whole airport being shut down. Don't be too surprised if the buzz around this movie is that it's all a dream or they're trapped in limbo, or it's secretly a Lost spinoff.

"Sometimes there's a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together?" Ryan recently told Entertainment Weekly. "For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit. It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."

"It has a relationship to movies from the '40s, like Bringing Up Baby, in terms of the banter and the rhythm of things and a lot of that era of filmmaking," she added. "Nora Ephron used to say about rom-coms that they were really a secretly incredible delivery system to comment on the times, and we do that in this movie."

You can see the trailer below.

The movie, based on Steven Dietz's play "Shooting Star," is Ryan's first film in eight years.

Here's the official synopsis for the movie, which was directed by Ryan:

Two ex lovers, Bill (David Duchovny) and Willa (Meg Ryan) get snowed in at a regional airport overnight. Indefinitely delayed, Willa, a magical thinker, and Bill, a catastrophic one, find themselves just as attracted to and annoyed by one another as they did decades earlier. But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.

What Happens Later is coming to theaters on October 13.