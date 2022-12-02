Ticket to Paradise: Peacock Reveals When George Clooney and Julia Roberts Romcom Begins Streaming

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ticket to Paradise is coming to Peacock sooner than expected. Fans can watch George Clooney and Julia Roberts in the film at home on December 9th. The streamer announced the decision today and people are thrilled to experience the fun romantic comedy from the comfort of their couches. This year, other hits like Nope, Halloween Ends, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Jurassic World Dominion all came home as well. NBCUniversal has been none too shy about growing their streaming platform and these kinds of fresh releases will really help in that regard. Attaching known names like Clooney and Roberts probably won't hurt their efforts either. Variety actually sat down with the actress recently to preview Ticket to Paradise. She joked that it could all come crashing down, but viewers just like the chemistry between these two performers.

"Christ. I knew this would come up. Watch, the real acting happens now. Ready? [She puts on a big smile.] George, isn't he great!?," Roberts replied when Variety asked about Ticket to Paradise. "It is a romantic comedy. He plays my ex-husband. I think it's so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it's probably going to be terrible because there's too much potential for it to be great, it'll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: 'It's probably going to be terrible.' I'm so glad my publicist is on a plane right now."

Grab your #TicketToParadise with George Clooney and Julia Roberts with all-new, hilarious bonus content! Own it on Digital 12/9, on Blu-ray 12/13 🌴 🏖️ 🛫 https://t.co/b0prvz7CWY pic.twitter.com/Oh9QSoqi7h — Ticket to Paradise (@ticket2paradise) December 2, 2022

What is Ticket to Paradise About?

Peacock is excited for more people to see this one at home. Here's a brief synopsis: "Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances."





"Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, writer of the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel films) from his script with Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan (Darkest Hour, The Danish Girl) and Eric Fellner (The Theory of Everything, Les Misérables) for Working Title, by Sarah Harvey (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, co-producer In Bruges), by Deborah Balderstone (Palm Beach, Gone), by George Clooney and Oscar® winner Grant Heslov (Argo, The Midnight Sky) for Smokehouse Pictures and by Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill (both co-executive producers, the Homecoming series) for Red Om Films."

Ticket to Paradise will also be available to own on digital December 9, 2022 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD December 13, 2022. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Will you be watching the film when it hits Peacock? Let us know in the comments!