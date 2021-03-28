Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 28)

This week brings forth the first of April, the time of the month Netflix traditionally makes new licensed content available to the masses. Though that's certainly the case this month, the April 1st release is lighter than months in the past. Just about a dozen new licensed movies will be added to the platform on Thursday, including Insidious, Legally Blonde, Leprechaun, and 2012.

The rest of the week, there's a fair share of content original to the service getting released. Things on the Netflix Original front start Monday with release of Netflix Family's Octonauts & the Ring of Fire. Friday is the biggest day of the week for Netflix Originals, with projects like Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin's Concret Cowboy feature set for release.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!