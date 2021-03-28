Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 28)

By Adam Barnhardt

This week brings forth the first of April, the time of the month Netflix traditionally makes new licensed content available to the masses. Though that's certainly the case this month, the April 1st release is lighter than months in the past. Just about a dozen new licensed movies will be added to the platform on Thursday, including Insidious, Legally Blonde, Leprechaun, and 2012.

The rest of the week, there's a fair share of content original to the service getting released. Things on the Netflix Original front start Monday with release of Netflix Family's Octonauts & the Ring of Fire. Friday is the biggest day of the week for Netflix Originals, with projects like Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin's Concret Cowboy feature set for release.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!

Monday, March 29th

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
  • Rainbow High, Season One
Tuesday, March 30th

  • 7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story
  • Octonauts & the Ring of Fire*
Wednesday, March 31st

  • At Eternity's Gate
  • Haunted: Latin America*
Thursday, April 1st

  • Magical Andes, Season Two*
  • Prank Encounters, Season Two*
  • Tersanjungthe Movie*
  • Worn Stories*
  • 2012
  • Cop Out
  • Friends with Benefits
  • Insidious
  • Legally Blonde
  • Leprechaun
  • The Pianist
  • The Possession
  • Secrets of Great British Castles, Season One
  • The Time Traveler's Wife
  • Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
  • White Boy
  • Yes Man
Friday, April 2nd

  • Concrete Cowboy*
  • Just Say Yes*
  • Madame Claude*
  • The Serpent*
  • Sky High*
Saturday, April 3rd

  • Escape from Planet Earth
* Denotes Netflix Original

What have you been watching on Netflix as of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

