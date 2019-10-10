El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Release Time and Date on Netflix

What time does El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie release on Netflix? Set immediately following the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, the Netflix original movie follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), former partner of drug kingpin Walter White (Bryan Crantson), on the run behind the wheel of a stolen El Camino that once belonged to career criminal Todd (Jesse Plemons). The fugitive is wanted in connection with White’s crimes and the discovery of nine bodies left behind at a bullet-riddled white supremacist compound belonging to Jack Welker (Michael Bowen), where Jesse spent half a year in captivity as a slave forced to produce high-quality meth.

The first Breaking Bad movie will release into select theaters starting Friday, Oct. 11, the same day El Camino goes live on Netflix. Because new additions to the streaming service are released simultaneously worldwide, Netflix will make El Camino available for streaming starting starting at 12 a.m. PST, 3 a.m. EST, and 8 a.m. BST. Written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, El Camino is expected to see the return of at least ten characters from the original series that ran for five seasons on AMC.

Gilligan, who also co-created Breaking Bad prequel/sequel/spinoff series Better Call Saul, says newcomers can tune in to El Camino without seeing either series.

“I don’t know if I would completely agree with ‘do you need to see even Breaking Bad to understand this movie.’ It’s not gonna nearly mean as much to you if you haven’t seen Breaking Bad, or Better Call [Saul] — well, mainly Breaking Bad,” Gilligan recently told THR. “But I think you can even, folks who have never seen Breaking Bad, can watch this movie. And without giving anything away, what happens to [Paul’s] character in this movie, I think will engage an audience even that is not up to date on the prior shows. But having said all that, yeah, by all means, see Breaking Bad first. Better Call Saul… not as much.”

All episodes of Breaking Bad are now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie releases Oct. 11.