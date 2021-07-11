Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of July 11)

Netflix has one of the busiest weeks of the month coming up, largely thanks in part to a stacked scheduled of stellar Netflix Originals. Anchoring things on the original front is Gunpowder Milkshake, the shoot-'em-up thriller that packs an insane ensemble including Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Basset, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, and Paul Giamatti amongst others.

In addition to that feature-length film, Netflix is also releasing second seasons forBEASTARS and Mindy Kaling's dramedy Never Have I Ever. On top of all that, Fear Street finishes its three-week run with its third part, set entirely in the year 1666.

When it comes to licensed content, the streamer is taking as back to the late 2000s, rolling out the entire Twilight saga on Friday. All five movies in the franchise will be made available to stream over the weekend, taking us all back to the days of Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Cobra Starship.

Keep scrolling to see everything hitting Netflix this week!