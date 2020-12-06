Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 6)
After a massive content dump last week, Netflix is scaling back this time around. As we get deeper into December, the streamer is electing to take a smaller approach to its releasing schedule, adding just a handful of original properties to the service at some point in the coming week. Starting things off on Monday is a pair of licensed films in Ava and Manhunt. Come Tuesday, Netflix will stagger its release of Original Programming, adding the third part of Mr. Igelsias to the service, the fan-favorite sitcom featuring standup comedian Gabriela Iglesias in the titular role.
Once we get past Wednesday, Netflix is releasing even more Original Content, including the manga adaptation Alice in Borderland, and The Surgeon's Cut, a medical documentary looking at four different medical professionals. Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week!
Tuesday, December 8
- Bobbleheads the Movie
- E Tudo Para Ontem*
- Lovestruck in the City
- Mr. Igelsias, Part Three*
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure*
- Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers*
- Triple 9
Wednesday, December 9
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas*
- The Big Show Show: Christmas*
- Rose Island*
- The Surgeon's Cut*
Friday, December 11
- A Trash Truck Christmas*
- Canvas*
- Giving Voice*
- The Mess You Leave Behind*
- The Prom*
What have you been watching on Netflix as of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!
* Denotes Netflix Original
