When Is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Streaming on Disney+?

Disney+ is about to get a lot more bejeweled, with the debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). The film, which presents the definitive filmed version of Swift's currently-ongoing concert tour, will be making its streaming debut on the platform later this week. As was announced earlier this month, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on Thursday, March 14th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

This earlier release time has led some fans to speculate that Swift might announce or release something on March 15th, whether it be an Eras Tour live album, her Reputation Stadium Tour moving from Netflix to Disney+, or even the highly-anticipated release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). While nothing is entirely out of the question, Disney+ has utilized the same exact 9pm ET early release time for the better part of the past year, particularly with the premieres of Disney+ originals like Loki, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians. This allows a larger group of viewers to watch the premiere and create social media buzz at a reasonable hour, which Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) might simply be following suit on, with Swift's Taylor Nation street team already planning a virtual watch party for the film's Thursday debut.

What Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour showcases Swift's performance of songs from her first ten albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

In addition to last year's filmed version of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, it was announced in late 2022 that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The currently-untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed in a recent interview. "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

Are you excited for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) to begin streaming on Disney+? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!