Super Bowl 2024: Watch Taylor Swift React to the Kansas City Chiefs Win

Super Bowl LVII took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night and after a very close and tense game, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a win against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. While Chiefs fans everywhere were excited, there was one fan in particular whose excitement the audience was waiting for: Taylor Swift. And thanks to Nickelodeon (via CBS Sports), we can all share in her excitement. Nickelodeon captured Swift's excitement over the Kansas City win and you can check it out for yourself in the video below.

Taylor Swift's reaction to the Super Bowl winning touchdown.@Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/Zg0L93X7vF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 12, 2024

As you can see in the video, Swift, along with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and other friends, were not only in attendance for Sunday's Big Game, but were very excited when the Chiefs pulled out the win in quite literally the final seconds, defeating the 49ers with a final score of 49ers 22, Chiefs 25.

Nickelodeon Highlighted Taylor Swift During the Big Game

Capturing Swift's ecstatic reaction to the win wasn't the only time Nickelodeon captured Swift reacting to the game. During the game, the network — which was broadcasting the Super Bowl for the first time on Sunday — had their own Taylor Swift Cam that shared her reactions to the game as they happened. The fan cam isn't the only fun thing that Nickelodeon has done with Swift's Super Bowl LVIII attendance. At one point during the Nickelodeon broadcast, SpongeBob's hand-drawn alter ego, Doodlebob, was spotted having heart eyes while Swift was onscreen with her friends, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively. The only thing that Nickelodeon didn't do was virtually "slime" Swift.

Was Taylor Swift in the Deadpool 3 Trailer?

It wasn't just the game that fans were focused on Sunday night. Viewers were very locked in to see new movie trailers, including the highly anticipated Deadpool 3 trailer. The trailer revealed the movie's new title, Deadpool & Wolverine, but also finally answered the question fans have had for a while: whether Swift was in the trailer. As it turns out, she wasn't but the trailer had plenty of Marvel Easter eggs for fans.

Of course, Swift not appearing in the trailer hasn't calmed down rumors that Swift could appear in the film. Many have wondered and speculated about Swift potentially playing Alison Blaire/Dazzler, a beloved mutant pop star with the ability to bend light. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, who has acted in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, has played coy about the possibility of her appearing in the film.

"They sure are loud," Levy said, referring to fans of Swift wanting the superstar to play Dazzler. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

