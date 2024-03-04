Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Trailer Released by Disney+

Disney+ has released the trailer for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), featuring four new songs for Swiftie fans. The global phenomenon has gone from a chart-topping global concert tour to a featured spot in movie theaters, and the Taylor Swift bandwagon isn't stopping there. It was revealed during Disney's most recent investor call that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) would be arriving on Disney+ in 2024, with a March 14th date set. Taylor Swift fans will get a front-row view from the comfort of their homes, and the new trailer for The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) offers a sneak peek.

One of the highlights of Disney+'s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is that it includes four additional acoustic songs. This version of the concert film — which initially debuted in theaters last October — will include the concert in its entirety, including the song "Cardigan" along with the four additional acoustic songs that were not included in either the theatrical or VOD releases.

"The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

What Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. As was noted above, Disney+'s Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will include the full concert in its entirety for the first time on streaming.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) debuts on Disney+ on March 15th.