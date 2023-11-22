Netflix Is Losing One of Its Fan-Favorite Original Movies in December

Netflix is preparing to remove one of its biggest concert movies, and you might need to get ready for it. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced which movies and television shows will be leaving its platform in December of 2023, and it includes one of their previous original releases. Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour, which was released as a Netflix original on December 31, 2018, offers fans a glimpse at Swift's 2018 tour of the same name. The last day to watch Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour on Netflix will be Saturday, December 30th.

This announcement definitely comes as a surprise to Swifties — both because of Netflix's exclusive distribution of the film, and because the filmed concert has become a staple of the fandom, especially as Swift's subsequent tour, Loverfest, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift is currently embarking on her Eras Tour, which covers her first ten albums and debuted its filmed version in theaters earlier this fall.

Why Is the Reputation Stadium Tour Leaving Netflix?

There could be a number of reasons for Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour being removed from Netflix — including that the streamer's distribution deal for the movie might simply have lapsed. Some other movies and television shows have left Netflix almost exactly five years after they were last uploaded on the platform, and the Reputation Stadium Tour is being removed almost five years to the day of it being released. It's also worth noting that the Reputation Stadium Tour is one of two Netflix originals focusing on Swift, with the second being her January 2020 documentary Miss Americana. It is unclear at this point if Miss Americana will also leave Netflix once that five-year window has lapsed.

In recent years, Swift has also publicly slammed Netflix, after a "deeply sexist" joke in their original series Ginny & Georgia addressed her love life. There is a possibility that Swift could make a new deal for the Reputation Stadium Tour to stream on another platform, as she has worked with Disney+ on the 2020 documentary folklore: the long pond studio sessions. It's also worth mentioning the fact that Swift rerecording her first six albums, with many theorizing that reputation will be the next re-recording to be released. If that does prove to be true, that could add a whole new wrinkle to the streaming home of the Reputation Stadium Tour.

What Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

