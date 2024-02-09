Cetaphil Super Bowl Commercial Has Taylor Swift Fans Emotional

Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us, culminating yet another epic season of the National Football League. This year, the relationship between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been a unique part of the NFL's pop culture footprint, after Swift began attending Chiefs games in person to support Kelce. Many have reported that this has led to a "Taylor Swift effect", resulting in more women and girls tuning in to watch NFL games than ever before — and a new commercial celebrates that just in time for the big game.

On Friday, the skincare brand Cetaphil released an early look at their commercial for Sunday's Super Bowl, which shows a teenage daughter and her dad bonding over football as a result of Taylor attending games. While the advertisement does not show Swift or Kelce or mention either of them directly by name, it does include plenty of references, including the dad and daughter wearing jerseys for 87 (Kelce's number) and 13 (Swift's personal lucky number). Friendship bracelets, which Swift has made ubiquitous thanks to her 2022 song "You're On Your Own, Kid", also appear in Cetaphil's advertisement.

In just a few hours, the Cetaphil commercial has already become one of the most buzzed-about ads tied to Super Bowl LVIII, with Swifties taking to social media to express their feelings about the advertisement. Keep scrolling to read a few of those reactions.

Where Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie Streaming?

Earlier this week, it was announced that Swift's Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert movie will begin streaming on Disney+ beginning on March 15th. This marks the latest project of Swift's to end up on the streamer, following the original film folklore: the long pond studio sessions, as well as a brief stint where her City of Lover concert was available to stream on the platform.

Disney has already confirmed that the extended version, titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), will include four songs that were not featured in the theatrical or VOD editions of the film. This will include the fan-favorite folklore song "cardigan", as well as four acoustic bonus tracks. These are expected to be the additional "surprise songs" that Swift performed across the three nights of shows filmed for the Eras Tour movie — "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), "You Are In Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version), "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover, and "Maroon" from Midnights.

Where Will the Super Bowl Air?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on Sunday, February 7th on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. The first-ever Nickelodeon telecast of the Super Bowl is expected to deliver some delightful moments and on-screen graphics for younger viewers.

"We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick's personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl," said Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+, in a prepared statement last year.

"Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game," said Hans Schroeder, the NFL's executive vice president of media distribution, in a statement. "We're excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world's most popular sporting events."