Where to Stream The Hunger Games Franchise

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is headed to theaters in just a couple of weeks taking fans 64 years before The Hunger Games to the 10th Annual Hunger Games and the origin of Coriolanus Snow before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem. But for fans wanting to revisit the franchise to see how it all, eventually, ends with Katniss Everdeen's story, they're in luck. All four films in The Hunger Games movie franchise are now streaming on Peacock as of November 1st.

On Wednesday, The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2 were all added to Peacock. With the films all in one place, fans can revisit just how tyrannical President Snow becomes before watching the story of how he ends up that way in The Ballad of Songbirds of Snakes. Director Francis Lawrence previously explained that the upcoming prequel will see snow "break bad", as when we meet him in the film, he's a very different person than he is in the first The Hunger Games films.

"We start in a very different place with Snow," Lawrence said. "We see a young man who's struggling, and who's part of a family that's lost their fortune. He's putting on an act that he still has money, still has status. He also starts in a much more positive place than you would imagine. It's part of what's fun about the story, that you see him break bad."

The Hunger Games Director Also Says Lucy Gray and Katniss Everdeen Are Very Different

Lawrence also explained previously that Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler) is also not Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), with the two women being very different despite both being tributes from the same district, albeit decades apart.

"Katniss was an introvert and a survivor," director Francis Lawrence explained in a recent interview. "She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual. Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer... She loves crowds. She knows how to play crowds and manipulate people."

What Is The Hunger Games Prequel About?

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The ensemble cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also includes Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly, Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael. Nina Jacobson will executive produce alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, as well as Lawrence, Collins, and Tim Palen.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 17th.