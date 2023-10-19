Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in November 2023

Despicable Me and Jurassic World: Dominion highlight Peacock's movie additions in November.

By Charlie Ridgely

As we look ahead to the holiday season at the end of the year, streaming services like Peacock are hoping to wrap up 2023 on a high note. That not only means adding Christmas and holiday-themed titles, but also new movies and shows to curl up on the couch and watch. On Thursday, Peacock revealed the complete list of titles making their way to its streaming lineup in November.

For those looking forward to getting in the holiday spirit, Peacock's partnership with Hallmark Channel will see the streaming service add quite a few TV Christmas movies over the course of the month. Each new Hallmark film will hit Peacock as it airs on Hallmark, giving subscribers multiple new holiday options each week.

Peacock is also getting some more entries in the popular Jurassic Park franchise. The two newest films in the series, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion will be added to the service in November.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's November additions below!

November 1st

5 More Sleeps 'Till Christmas
14 Love Letters
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Almost Christmas
Along Came Polly
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Balto
Battleship
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
The Big Lebowski
The 'Burbs
Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating
Don't Let Go
Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past
The Fighting Temptations
Finding Love in Mountain View
Haywire
Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
How to Train Your Dragon
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2
Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost
Jason Bourne
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman
Liar, Liar
Little Drummer Boy
Love in the Maldives
Love's Portrait
Macgruber
Maid in Manhattan
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Mixed Nuts
Mr. 3000
Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol
Mystery Men
Norm of the North
Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
One for the Money
Out of Sight
A Pinch of Portugal
Ray
Reality Bites
Red
Red 2
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin
A Rip in Time
Seeking A Friend for the End of the World
She's All That
The Smurfs
Straight Outta Compton
This Christmas
This is 40
Unconditional
Welcome to Valentine
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode

November 2nd

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Jurassic World Dominion
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 3rd

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
My Christmas Guide
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 4th

Flipping for Christmas
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
The Wall, Season 5B, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
WWE – Crown Jewel (English and Spanish)

November 5th

George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Never Been Chris'd
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 6th

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode
The Santa Summit

November 7th

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 8th

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode

November 9th

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 10th

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes
Mystery on Mistletoe Lane
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 11th

Everything Christmas
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 12th

Christmas Island
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

November 13th

A Heidelberg Holiday
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 14th

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 15th

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode

November 16th

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vengeance
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 17th

A World Record Christmas
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 18th

Navigating Christmas
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 19th

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode
Merry Scottish Christmas

November 20th

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Love Island Games, Season 1, Finale
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
Holiday Hotline
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 21st

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 22nd

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Found, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode

November 23rd

A Season for Family
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Minions: The Rise of Gru
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 24th

Catch Me If You Claus
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 25th

Holiday Road
Letters to Santa
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode
WWE Survivor Series (English and Spanish)

November 26th

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

November 27th

A Biltmore Christmas
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode
Our Christmas Mural
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 28th

A Fatal Family Feud: The Pike County Massacre, New Episodes
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 29th

Christmas at Graceland
Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)
Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Winter House, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

November 30th

Brian and Charles
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode
Paris In Love, Season 2, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode
Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

