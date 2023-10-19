Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in November 2023

As we look ahead to the holiday season at the end of the year, streaming services like Peacock are hoping to wrap up 2023 on a high note. That not only means adding Christmas and holiday-themed titles, but also new movies and shows to curl up on the couch and watch. On Thursday, Peacock revealed the complete list of titles making their way to its streaming lineup in November. For those looking forward to getting in the holiday spirit, Peacock's partnership with Hallmark Channel will see the streaming service add quite a few TV Christmas movies over the course of the month. Each new Hallmark film will hit Peacock as it airs on Hallmark, giving subscribers multiple new holiday options each week. Peacock is also getting some more entries in the popular Jurassic Park franchise. The two newest films in the series, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion will be added to the service in November. You can check out the full list of Peacock's November additions below!

November 1st 5 More Sleeps 'Till Christmas

14 Love Letters

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Almost Christmas

Along Came Polly

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Balto

Battleship

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

The Big Lebowski

The 'Burbs

Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Don't Let Go

Dr. Seuss' The Cat In The Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!

Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind

The Family History Mysteries: Buried Past

The Fighting Temptations

Finding Love in Mountain View

Haywire

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

How to Train Your Dragon

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mocking Jay Part 2

Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost

Jason Bourne

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman

Liar, Liar

Little Drummer Boy

Love in the Maldives

Love's Portrait

Macgruber

Maid in Manhattan

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Mixed Nuts

Mr. 3000

Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol

Mystery Men

Norm of the North

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

One for the Money

Out of Sight

A Pinch of Portugal

Ray

Reality Bites

Red

Red 2

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin

A Rip in Time

Seeking A Friend for the End of the World

She's All That

The Smurfs

Straight Outta Compton

This Christmas

This is 40

Unconditional

Welcome to Valentine

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 2nd Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Jurassic World Dominion

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 3rd Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

My Christmas Guide

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode

November 4th Flipping for Christmas

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

The Wall, Season 5B, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 5th George to the Rescue, Season 14, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Never Been Chris'd

November 6th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode

November 7th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 8th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 9th The Croods: Family Tree, Season 8, Episodes 1-7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 10th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 11th Everything Christmas

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 12th Christmas Island

November 13th A Heidelberg Holiday

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

November 14th Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 15th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 16th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vengeance

November 17th A World Record Christmas

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episodes

Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 18th Navigating Christmas

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 19th Love Island Games, Season 1, New Episode

November 20th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Love Island Games, Season 1, Finale

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

Holiday Hotline

November 21st Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 22nd Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Found, Season 1, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 23rd A Season for Family

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 24th Catch Me If You Claus

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 11, New Episode

November 25th Holiday Road

Letters to Santa

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode

November 27th A Biltmore Christmas

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode

Our Christmas Mural

November 28th A Fatal Family Feud: The Pike County Massacre, New Episodes

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode

November 29th Christmas at Graceland

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mi, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

