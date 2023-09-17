Movie Fans Debate Which Franchises Got Better With Sequels
Planet of the Apes, Star Trek, and Mad Max are a few of the franchise movie-goers are debating about online.
Movie-goers will often say the first film in a franchise is usually the best of the property. Every so often, however, a sequel comes along that upsets the status quo and ends up as a picture more-acclaimed and more successful than its predecessor; look at The Godfather Part II and T2: Judgement Day as a few examples.
Given that there are two work stoppages that have brought work in Hollywood to a crawl, cinemaphiles are looking back at the past as a source for their movie discourse. That has resulted in a viral Reddit thread in which people discuss which franchises get better the more movies that see release as compared to peaking with the release of the first film.
Friday the 13th
The Purge
Suicide Squad
Star Trek
Puss in Boots
New Planet of the Apes
Mad Max
What movie franchises do YOU think get better as they go along? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!