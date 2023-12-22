Who Dies in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is now in theaters, bringing to life the long-awaited DC sequel. The film returns to the world of Arthur Curry / Aquaman (Jason Momoa) with great fanfare, showcasing a globetrotting story with massive implications — including a handful of casualties. So, who dies across the events of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Keep reading to find out. Obviously, spoilers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The movie sees Arthur and his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) working together to stop David Hyde / Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who is acting on behalf of Kordax (Pilou Asbæk) and the Black Trident. The Black Trident has motivated Manta to steal all of the Orichalcum hidden across the seven kingdoms, burning it to pollute the Earth, which will melt the ice caps and unleash the original owner of the Black Trident, Kordax (Pilou Asbæk).

Throughout the film, there are multiple moments where it seems like characters could be dying, including Orm and Thomas Curry (Temeura Morrison) nearly dying in altercations with Manta. But any sort of carnage doesn't occur until the film's third act, when Arthur and his allies decide to use the sonar capabilities of whales to counteract the sonic cannon used by Manta's ship, which overrides the canon and blows up Stingray (Jani Zhao) and everyone else on board. Then, in the ensuing battle, Kordax and his army are quickly revived and then evaporated when Arthur destroys the Black Trident. This results in the ice caps crumbling, and Arthur tries to save Manta from the wreckage, but he refuses and (seemingly) falls to his death.

This lack of major character death might surprise some, especially following the speculation that Arthur or someone close to him would perish. The film does not even get close to killing off Arthur's son, Arthur Curry Jr., which infamously occurred in the comics and became a turning point for him.

What Is Aquaman 2 About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 22nd, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.