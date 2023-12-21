Aquaman's Jason Momoa Wants to Star in a 50 First Dates Sequel

Jason Momoa is currently promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is the final movie of the DCEU. The actor is returning to play the titular hero, and he is pretty sure it will be his last outing. Momoa has some other big movies in the works in addition to some dream roles. Momoa was recently on The Drew Barrymore Show and told the host he has an idea for a sequel to 50 First Dates, the romantic comedy she starred in alongside Adam Sandler back in 2004.

"Maybe Fifty More Dates," Momoa suggested of a rom-com he'd like to remake. "You need to come back to the islands and meet a Hawaiian man." Barrymore told Momoa that she "would do that." She added, "Of course, are you kidding?"

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Aniston Want To Work Together:

Adam Sandler and Barrymore starred in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended together and fans would love to see them share the screen again. This year, Sandler made another film with Jennifer Anniston. Murder Mystery 2, which marked their third collaboration after Just Go With It and Murder Mystery. In recent years, people online have debated if Sandler pairs better with Barrymore or Aniston, so when the three actors came together on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, they decided to pitch a new project.

Barrymore suggested the three stars do a reboot of the classic sitcom, Three's Company, which followed three roommates played by John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt. They brainstormed some ideas and Aniston said it wouldn't be an "identical reboot" but rather "in the spirit of" the original sitcom.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.