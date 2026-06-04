Who Plays Masters of the Universe’s Huge Credits Cameo Officially Confirmed With Best Look at Iconic Costume

Before the movie is even widely released, we already know the major cameo introduced at the end of Masters of the Universe. And while some unscrupulous “fans” are sharing screen recordings from early screenings, this reveal comes from an official source – the actor behind the new character themself. WARNING: This post contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Masters of the Universe.

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Iconic MoTU character She-Ra makes her debut at the end of Travis Knight’s movie. While the actor playing the character is kept mostly mysterious thanks to the way the stinger is shot, we now know who was in the costume. Thanks to an amazing new post on her Instagram, Lauren Saliu has revealed not only that she plays She-Ra, but also showed off a close look at the character’s iconic costume (which is only seen from reverse in the final movie). She also shared more behind-the-scenes shots from her time on set. Here’s the She-Ra reveal, and a screen recording of the mid-credits scene, because cinema etiquette is apparently just a joke now:

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