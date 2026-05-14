5 Amazing He-Man Characters That Might Be Missing From the New Masters of the Universe Movie

Masters of the Universe is bringing many of your favorite characters from the franchise to the big screen, and it’s more than just the main characters. While the mainstays like He-Man, Man-At-Arms, Skeletor, and Evil-Lyn are all accounted for, we’re also getting other fan-favorites like Mekaneck, Ram Man, Goat Man, and Moss Man as part of the roster. Even with its extensive character lineup, there are still some other characters who likely aren’t going to be featured, and we are breaking down 5 amazing He-Man characters that might end up missing from the film.

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5. Stratos

Starting with the heroes, a character that had a good chance of being in the Masters of the Universe movie is the winged hero Stratos. Stratos is the leader of the Bird People of Avion, and he soon becomes a powerful ally of He-Man in the original cartoon. Truth be told, it’s never bad to have someone who can fly while also having a jetpack in case they need that extra boost of speed, a combo that came in quite handy for He-Man in the cartoon and the mini comics.

Stratos has an iconic look and a useful skillet, and if you factor in how he is a leader of his people and their unique place within Eternia, it makes sense that he would be a great candidate for the film. At this point, it doesn’t look as if he’s in the film, but if there’s a sequel, he would be a perfect addition to the cast.

4. Scare Glow

Let’s switch things up and jump over to the villains, and up first is the ghostly skeleton known as Scare Glow. Even with another skeleton-based character already established in the franchise with Skeletor, Scare Glow still has an immediately recognizable look and hook, as he’s an evil ghost from another dimension with a purple cape and, more often than not, a translucent or glow-in-the-dark look to complete the design.

There’s also less material to work from regarding Scare Glow’s origins and backstory, but that’s actually a plus in this case, as you could fit him into what’s happening in the movie universe relatively easily. While he initially works for Skeletor against his will, he can also be a compelling villain all on his own, which we got to see a bit of in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. If he doesn’t make an appearance in the new movie, he could be a major force in a potential sequel.

3. She-Ra

While many of these characters are primarily tethered to He-Man, She-Ra kicked off her own franchise with an animated series and a whole line of toys. That said, she is still tied to Masters of the Universe in a big way, as she is the twin sister of Prince Adam, who was kidnapped as a baby by Hordak (and more on him in a minute). She-Ra’s alter ego is Adora, and like He-Man, she possesses a special sword (the Sword of Protection) that allows her to transform into She-Ra.

So far in the footage, no one has spotted any signs of She-Ra, which makes sense since the primary focus is going to be on Prince Adam and reuniting him with his allies and family in Eternia. The next step for the franchise though could easily be introducing She-Ra into the mix, which would make quite the powerful one-two punch for the sequel.

2. Hordak

We mentioned Hordak before, and that’s because while Skeletor is He-Man’s all-time nemesis, Hordak can make even Skeletor look docile by comparison, especially in certain iterations of the franchise. Hordak was actually Skeletor’s mentor, and it was both Hordak and Skeletor who kidnapped Adora when she was a baby. Once Skeletor sold Hordak out though, and trapped him in another dimension, the bad blood was set. After that, Hordak would not only attempt to take down his former pupil, but would also try to take down He-Man and his allies to take Eternia for himself.

Hordak could easily be the next big villain of the series, which would not only allow the movies to work in She-Ra rather seamlessly but would also create an opportunity for He-Man and Skeletor to have to work together to take him down. Only time will tell, but if you are looking to raise the stakes in the second movie, Hordak is a perfect candidate.

1. Orko

We now arrive at the lovable Trolla wizard Orko, who is the biggest question mark of the new Masters of the Universe movie. There are theories that Orko is actually in this film but is being expertly hidden ahead of the film’s release, but there are also theories that they are saving Orko to be a hook for the sequel. Orko is a part of the main heroes’ crew in the filmation series, and his iconic design seems perfect for the version of Eternia we are seeing onscreen.

Orko is just too fun a character not to include in the franchise, and if he doesn’t show up in this first film, hopefully he will make his debut in the sequel. Throwing a humorous and often chaotic wizard into the mix would likely make for some amazing scenes on the big screen, and regardless of when it happens, we can’t wait to see him finally get his due on screen.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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