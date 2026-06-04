Masters of the Universe Brings 23 Iconic He-Man Characters to Screen

The new Masters of the Universe movie brings 25 incredible characters into live-action, most for the first time. Mattel’s sword and sorcery franchise began as a toy line in 1982, but it didn’t take long for He-Man and his allies to become something far greater. The first action figures were accompanied by minicomics, soon followed by some books and comics. But Masters of the Universe really made its mark in 1983, with the launch of the iconic children’s animated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Masters of the Universe has always been part of popular culture; there have been constant adaptations, ongoing comic book series, and of course the same is true for spinoffs involving She-Ra. Now, though, Travis Knight has recreated the Masters of the Universe for the big screen in one of the most faithful fantasy adaptations yet. But who are the heroes and villains of this movie, and how faithfully has Knight adapted them?

23. Nicholas Galitzine is Prince Adam / He-Man

image courtesy of amazon

Nicholas Galitzine is quickly becoming a Hollywood darling, praised for performances in The Idea of You, Purple Hearts, and Red, White, & Royal Blue (where he played a British prince who fell in love with the American president’s son). This time round, he’s Adam, Prince of Eternia, cast far from home and destined to become the most powerful man in the universe. Masters of the Universe is remarkably faithful to the original version of Prince Adam, who is a pretty clueless character in marked contrast to his Prince Adam alter-ego.

More modern iterations of Masters of the Universe have tended to focus on the duality, with Adam essentially serving as a secret identity (see Masters of the Universe: Revelations or the ongoing Sword of Flaws miniseries). In contrast, Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe initially ditches that idea entirely, before turning it into something of a joke at the end. This is easily the most faithful He-Man we’ve ever seen on-screen.

22. Camila Mendes is Teela

image courtesy of amazon

Best known for her iconic role in Riverdale, Camila Mendes has successfully moved on in the most delightful new direction. She plays Teela, daughter of Man-At-Arms, but the film nods to her original origin story; in the 1983 minicomics, Teela was a unicorn-riding “warrior goddess.” The father-daughter relationship between Teela and Duncan is at the heart of Masters of the Universe, but another key relationship is deliberately avoided. Most mediums have eventually revealed she’s the daughter of the sorceress, with Duncan sometimes her adopted father and sometimes the Sorceress’ lover. These ideas could potentially be explored in a sequel.

21. Idris Elba is Man-At-Arms

image courtesy of amazon

Hollywood legend Idris Elba plays Duncan, King Randor’s “Man-At-Arms” who quickly proves just how formidable a warrior he really is. But that’s only in the flashbacks, because the Man-At-Arms of Masters of the Universe is a broken man who struggles to live with his failure. The flashback really presents the traditional Man-At-Arms, a famed weapons master who trains the king’s guard, and his disappointment with Adam is inspired by the DC Masters of the Universe comics (in the Filmation animated series, he was one of the few who knew Adam’s secret identity).

Man-At-Arms is typically presented as an innovative weapons designer and a genius with technology. Masters of the Universe generally underplays this, with the exception of his strange relationship with Roboto. The film doesn’t give him quite so formidable an arsenal as Filmation (where he variously had freeze rays, laser swords, and a grappling-hook crossbow).

20. Jared Leto is Skeletor

image courtesy of amazon

Easily Amazon’s most controversial casting choice in Masters of the Universe, Jared Leto is surprisingly good as Skeletor. Knight’s film is utterly disinterested in Skeletor’s backstory and motivations, with Skeletor himself eagerly confirming he thinks of himself as a villain; there’s a subtle nod to his being a demon, which matches with his original description in the Masters of the Universe minicomics. Skeletor appears less powerful than his Filmation version, and he’s given a simpler goal that makes him a direct threat to He-Man: he wants the Sword of Power, rather than the secrets of Castle Grayskull.

19. Alison Brie is Evil-Lyn

image courtesy of amazon

You may recognize Alison Brie from Carol & the End of the World, Apples Never Fall, and Krapopolis, but she’s no stranger to larger franchises; also an accomplished voice actor, she’s played roles for both Star Wars and Marvel. Now, Brie is playing the dark sorceress Evil-Lyn, a remarkably faithful design as Skeletor’s “right hand of evil.” Interestingly, Evil-Lyn’s character was originally shaped by the Filmation series rather than any tie-in comics, where she served as a rival for Teela; she performs that same role in Masters of the Universe. As in the Filmation series, Evil-Lyn clearly has no real loyalty to Skeletor, and simply wants power for herself.

18. Kristen Wiig is Roboto

Play video

Roboto is one of the most heavily-adapted characters in Masters of the Universe, not least because a change of voice-actor essentially means Roboto has been gender-swapped (leading to a surreal but entertaining relationship with Duncan). Roboto is played by actress and comedian Kristen Wiig (known forGhostbusters, Wonder Woman 1984, and the Despicable Me films). This incarnation of Roboto is a standard battle robot, apparently equal in skill to a unit of fifteen men. The design is visibly different, but is restored to a more accurate version in the end.

In truth, Masters of the Universe never quite knew what to do with Roboto; every incarnation gave the (more typically male) character a different origin. Filmation portrayed Roboto as an explorer from the planet Robotica, but this version bears more resemblance to the 1983 Masters of the Universe minicomics, where he was an invincible automaton created by Man-At-Arms.

17. Morena Baccarin is the Sorceress

The Sorceress is one of Masters of the Universe‘s most important characters, brought to life by Morena Baccarin (Serenity, Deadpool, Elevation). The Sorceress possesses all the powers of the original version, even switching into the bird-form of Zoar, but the costume has been switched up a little. That said, Eternian architecture frequently displays the traditional Sorceress costume, perhaps hinting at a long line of people who have taken on this role.

16. James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley are King Randor and Queen Marlena

Adam’s parents are played by James Purefoy (The Veil, The Witcher, Saint-Pierre) and Charlotte Riley (Dark Heart, The Peripheral, Smoggia Queens. Masters of the Universe adds more tension to the relationship between King Randor and Adam, but the core idea – of his showing disapproval, fearing his son was not strong enough – is lifted straight from Filmation. Queen Marlena’s portrayal follows the typical approach; from 1982 she’s consistently been a traveler from Earth who found her way to Eternia, typically an astronaut.

15. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is Fisto

Icelandic actor Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson has already made his presence felt in sword and sorcery, appearing in shows like Vikings: Valhalla and The Witcher. This version is a loyal Eternian warrior, albeit one who proves very unhappy indeed about his nickname. The design is accurate, but Fisto gives no hint of his Filmation backstory. There, he was originally one of Skeletor’s minions, but he joined the heroes after his life was saved by a humble villager.

14. Jon Xue Zhang is Ram Man

Actor and producer Jon Xue Zhang is well known for The Brothers Sun, Eternals, and Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Here, he plays the hero dubbed “Ram Man” for obvious reasons. Comics and TV shows have often portrayed him as something of a lovable buffoon, but Masters of the Universe dials down that aspect of his character. As in the original 1982 minicomics, he’s initially distrustful of He-Man.

13. Sam C. Wilson is Trap Jaw

image courtesy of amazon

Sam C. Wilson (Deep Cover, Dodger, and Small Town, Big Story) is understandably unrecognizable as Skeletor’s dangerous henchman, Trap Jaw. Masters of the Universe features a stunning recreation of the original Trap Jaw design, complete with the mechanical arm that can morph into different weapons. No real backstory is presented, but his rivalry with Duncan and incredible armaments are a clear nod to his Filmation role as Skeletor’s “Wizard of Weapons.”

12. Gary Martin is Beast Man

British voice actor Gary Martin is the voice of Beast Man, the tracker who hunts Adam on Earth. This version doesn’t really get any character development – he barely gets any dialogue at all – but he’s a fearsome monster who wreaks havoc. The Filmation series gave Beast Man telepathic control over animals, but there’s no trace of that power in Masters of the Universe.

11. Tom Wilton is Cringer

He-Man’s valiant steed is Battle Cat, originally dubbed “Cringer.” The cinematic version doesn’t really deserve that nickname; traditionally, Cringer only becomes brave and bold when he’s been empowered by the Sword of Power. Masters of the Universe‘s Cringer is voiced by Tom Wilton (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Willow, Still Open All Hours).

10. Christiaan Bettridge and Eddison Burch are Dian and Garda

Viewers can be forgiven for thinking Dian (played by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Ladypool actress Christiaan Bettridge) is an original character. In reality, she appeared in the 1986 Masters of the Universe newspaper strips. There, she was a member of the Royal Eternian Guard who had little tolerance for Prince Adam. Eddison Burch (Robin and the Hoods, Dreamland, Significant Other) plays Garda, another member of the guard, this time drawn from Filmation.

9. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is Goat Man

A deep cut in He-Man lore, Goat Man never appeared in the Filmation series. He’s typically been portrayed as one of Skeletor’s Evil Warriors, as in Masters of the Universe. Goat Man is played by Icelandic strongman, basketball player, and actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones, Pharaoh’s War, The Northman).

8. Hung Dante Dong is Karg

Stunt actor Hung Dante Dong plays Karg, one of the more unlikely additions to Masters of the Universe. Karg was created for the 1987 Masters of the Universe film, serving as one of SKeletor’s mercenaries, and has gradually been absorbed into the franchise’s general mythology.

7. James Wilkinson is Mekaneck

Known for Bergerac and West Flies the Raven, James Wilkinson considers Mekaneck a dream come true. As in the original version, he’s simply an Eternian warrior with an extending metal neck. Masters of the Universe doesn’t really develop Mekaneck as a character beyond revealing other heroes consider him annoying, and none of his backstory is revealed.

6. Stephen Adentan is Moss Man

Moss Man was never really developed as a major character in the Filmation series, but by 2008 he’d evolved into a nature god who allied with the Heroic Warriors. Played by Stephen Adentan (Gladiator II, Jurassic World: Rebirth, Cliffhanger), the Masters of the Universe incarnation is nowhere near as powerful.

5. Christopher Ragland is Orko

Orko only makes a minor appearance in Masters of the Universe, albeit a very traditional one. He’s typically portrayed as an alien from the planet Trolla who found his way to Eternia, and became one of He-Man’s loyal allies (as well as Randor’s court jester). In Masters of the Universe, Orko is voiced by Christopher Ragland (The Garfield Movie, Minions, and Horizon Zero Dawn).

4. Arun Bassi is Pig Boy

Another character from the 1987 film, Pig Boy was simply one of Skeleton’s minions there; he’s often been a background character, even appearing in Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Pig Boy (or Mata-Shai, as he was named in the design notes) is played by Arin Bassi (School’s Out Forever, Doctors, Criminal Record).

3. James Apps is Spikor

One of Skeletor’s henchmen, Spikor is played by James Apps (Gladiator II, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning). As in the Filmation series, Spikor is presented as a bumbling agent of evil, and his spikes backfire badly on several occasions when He-Man finds innovative ways to use him as a weapon.

2. Kojo Attah is Tri-Klops

Known for Wrath of Man, The Beekeeper, and A Question of Service, Kojo Attah plays an action-figure accurate version of Tri-Klops. He’s presented as Skeletor’s scout, spy, and even assassin, and in one scene it’s confirmed one of his eyes can project laser blasts. That’s pretty much the role Tri-Klops has played in every version of Masters of the Universe so far, where he’s often been a bounty hunter and expert swordsman.

1. Lauren Saliu is She-Ra

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Actress Lauren Saliu (Joggers, The Last Straw, The Choice) has confirmed she plays the character of She-Ra in Masters of the Universe‘s post-credits scene. The design is incredible, truly faithful to the classic animation. Naturally, She-Ra’s story is yet to be told in the Masters of the Universe relaunch’s timeline.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!