Sony Pictures is gearing up to release their next big film with Bullet Train. The film stars Brad Pitt and it looks like an absolute blast, although recent reviews are pretty mixed. Hirosyoki Sanada stars in the film as Ladybug and will also appear in the upcoming fourth John Wick film. The actor recently sat with ComicBook.com and revealed if his character in Bullet Train could defeat John Wick.

"Um, okay, that's a hard question. Maybe they will be friends and then no one dies," Sanada revealed before answering if they would team up. "Yeah, yeah, take on others together and survive."

Bullet Train looks like one of the more beautiful Sony films, but nothing in the film can be compared to how beautiful Pitt's hair looks. One of the actors costars, Brian Tyree Henry, recently revealed that he would get lost looking at the actors hair. During a recent interview he revealed that it was a major distraction.

"It's really, let me tell you something incredibly distracting, It's Brad Pitt's hair, It's really, it's really annoying," Henry revealed. "Like the very final part of the movie where we're in the train car together and you know, Aaron's character has smashed through the glass, we're supposed to be going like 200 something miles an hour and there's this wind fan that's just perfectly placed for Brad Pitt and so I would literally forget some of my cues because I'm so busy lost in this wheat blond, beautiful hair. And like he's so good at hair control that like he knew exactly when to whip it, and it just made me want to punch him in the face more, So like Brad Pitt's hair is distracting, like just know that it's another character in the movie, but it's, it's precious."

Sony Pictures describes the film as followed: "Five assassins find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with only a few stops in between. They discover their missions are not unrelated to each other."

Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry are joined in the film's ensemble cast by Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio musician Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed). Deadpool 2 and John Wick's David Leitch directed the film from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka.

Bullet Train is set to hit theaters in August 5th, 2022!