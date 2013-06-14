Why Man Of Steel Wasn’t Called Superman

In one of the more amusing scenes from the Man Of Steel trailer, Lois Lane (as played by Amy Adams) almost says "Superman," but she is interrupted. Many have been wondering if Superman will actually be called Superman at any point in the Man Of Steel. In a podcast interview with Empire Online, Man Of Steel writer David S. Goyer commented on the decision to call the movie Man Of Steel instead of Superman. David S. Goyer said, "I would say that the marketing began early on in that we decided not to call it Superman, that was very deliberate." David S. Goyer continued, "That was Chris [Nolan] and I, Man Of Steel, and Warner Bros. said, 'Why?" And we started talking about it, and we said, 'We want a line of demarcation in the sand between the old and the new.' We always knew we would be using the Superman gliff or the shield as we call it. But Man Of Steel was also supposed to represent our take, which was he's a man, but he's not made of flesh and blood, metaphorically he's a man of steel. So that was sort of like the whole thing wrapped up in a nutshell." Man Of Steel is scheduled to be released in movie theaters in the United States on June 14, 2013.