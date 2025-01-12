Wicked 2: Ariana Grande Teases “Pivotal” Original Song for Glinda

Wicked 2 will feature a new original song for Glinda, according to Ariana Grande. in a new interview in the Awards Circuit Podcast, the actress shared what she could about this sequel, including the “pivotal” new solo for her character. She called it “a privilege” to introduce this new part of Glinda’s story.

The sequel’s new song was written by composer Stephen Schwartz, who co-wrote the music for the original stage play. Grande said: “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage. But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

Wicked only adapted the first act of the Broadway musical, so the sequel, Wicked: For Good will finish the story. It is slated for release on November 21st, 2025, but it filmed alongside the first part and is already in post-production. That means the main cast and creative team are all the same.

Grande has said that this was a dream role for her many times throughout her press tour, and she went into that more deeply in this podcast. She talked about her history as a fan of the Broadway musical, saying: “I saw Kristen [Chenoweth], and it was heaven. It’s surreal to think that I’m stepping into these shoes — ones I’ve idolized since I was a kid. It’s the honor of my life.”

Grande also spoke about how much work she put into the performance in the hopes of living up to the material and stars that came before her. She said: “I started acting lessons a year before I even knew when the auditions were happening. I wanted to make sure I was ready. Transforming my voice to sing Glinda’s soprano parts took months. Pop singing and musical theater are so different. I had to retrain my muscles and reframe how I approached every note.”

“From the moment it was announced, I realized this role would live with me forever,” she went on. “It’s an honor, but it also comes with so much weight. I wanted to do it justice. Glinda isn’t just a character to me — she’s a symbol of growth and love, and I wanted to give her everything I had.”

Wicked is still playing in some theaters, and is also available to rent or purchase at home on PVOD stores. Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st.