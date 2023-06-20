Wicked Part Two Release Date Moved Up

Wicked Part Two will be a little closer than anticipated. The movie announced that fans will get their first look at the second helping of Wicked on November 26, 2025. Originally, the project was supposed to debut December 25, 2025. So, a slight move up, but still one likely to make theater-goers cheer. Wicked Part One is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25, 2024. So, that makes for a nice year or so between the two parts. Obviously, Jon Chu is taking his time with the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo movie. Check out the post for yourself down below.

Fans have a bit of a hard pill to swallow, but it's probably for good reason at this point. This little push gives the project even more time in the oven to come out just right. Chu and all of his team are very excited for the world to see this vision fulfilled. Now, all you have to do is wait for Part One this year.

Wicked Part Two will now release November 26, 2025 💚💖 pic.twitter.com/URNzggZOZO — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) June 20, 2023

Wicked Is Now Releasing In Two Parts

Fans were shocked when Wicked director Jon Chu announced that the movie would be served up in two halves rather than one big entry. In an official statement from the entire production, the filmmaker explained how the movie had become so large that two parts were absolutely necessary.

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu said last year. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."

Chu continued, "Cynthia, Ariana, and I— and all of the cast and crew— pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who have waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar."

Cynthia Erivo Speaks Out on Her Wicked Role For the Movie

(Photo: UNIVERSAL)

"I realize I've said very little about my experience on Wicked and that's mainly because I've been keeping my head down and mining this beautifully complex being that is Elphaba, and it's really hard to put into words," Cynthia Erivo said in her Instagram post. "It is day 111 and yesterday we finished filming 'I'm Not That Girl' when we had come to the end of that moment, my heart broke open and tears fell. (Please know this happens OFTEN) I thought of us, the ones who often feel like they're on the outside. The ones who don't know that their differences, oddities, quirks are what make them beautiful and special. The ones who, for some reason, believe they can't be loved and I felt proud to sing a song that might speak to those feelings."

She added, "I am endlessly grateful to play a role that turns the notion of what beauty is on its head, I am endlessly grateful to be working with some of the most beautiful souls on the planet and I'm already grieving for the day our little bubble must come to an end. I desperately hope that when you finally see this film, you'll see you, you'll see me, you'll see Jon and Ari and our hearts laid bare, you'll see pain and joy and maybe just maybe you'll see a little spark of light that says, you are who you are for a reason and you are deserving of happiness and even though sometimes it might be hard to find, it is there for the taking. I hope all the bumps and scrapes and scars that you've picked up along the way, get a little healing when you finally relax in a theater with a snack a drink and hopefully, friends you bring or friends you find when you're there."

