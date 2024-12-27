Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Reveals She Co-Wrote Original Song for Sequel

Wicked has been a huge hit, packing theaters since its premiere and even opening sing-along screenings for the most excited fans. Because of that, expectations for the second part of the movie, Wicked: For Good, have gone through the roof, especially with the music. With director Jon M. Chu’s announcement that the new film will feature some fresh songs along with the ones from the Broadway musical, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, shared that she helped co-write one of these new tracks. In an interview with the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, the actress revealed she worked with Stephen Schwartz to create something she feels is really exciting.

“I collaborated on one of the new songs, and it’s so special to me. When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready – it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is,” she said. Coming from the voice that wowed audiences with “Wizard and I” and “Defying Gravity”, this is likely a statement that’ll get fans even more excited. This ties into a new energy in the story, as the second part is set to dive deeper, now that the introduction to the universe has already been established.

Erivo said that the second movie will be a little darker and even more mature. “We’re diving deeper into the consequences of the characters’ choices. The story is richer, and the stakes are higher. It’s not just a continuation; it’s a transformation.” It’s worth noting that the plot of Wicked intersects with the story of the classic The Wizard of Oz, so seeing how Elphaba and Glinda will handle aspects of the future with this much deeper tone, especially considering that they went their separate ways in the first part, should be intriguing.

The film adaptation was a phenomenon and even had an impact on the creator of Star Wars, George Lucas. A huge part of this success is due to the story of Elphaba. Chu had already pointed out the differences between his movie and the Broadway show, noting that much of the audience’s connection with the story comes from how they identify with her. It’s interesting to see how much Erivo dedicated herself to the project, even helping write songs for her character.

“Elphaba isn’t wicked. None of the characters are purely good or bad. They’re flawed, complex, and human,” the actress said. “This story asks us to reconsider the labels we place on others and ourselves. It’s about empathy and understanding. The world needs more of that right now.” Based on this statement, you can already tell that the emotion is going to be even stronger this time around. It’s time to prepare your heart.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21, 2025.