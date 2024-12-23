Wicked Director Reveals Surprising Phone Call From Star Wars Creator George Lucas

Getting a call from George Lucas isn’t something that happens to everyone. With Wicked smashing records and filling up theaters, it’s no surprise the movie’s success keeps climbing; but getting praise from someone who created one of the most iconic franchises in pop culture is proof the hard work paid off. Director Jon M. Chu was that lucky guy, and he shared more about it with CBS, saying it happened over a FaceTime call with the Star Wars creator. Lucas seems to have been really impressed with Wicked, especially the way the entire universe was adapted for the big screen.

“I’ve never met George Lucas. I’ve never talked to him. Of course, I went to USC where he supported that school. So I got that call randomly this week. He was still at the mall where he had just seen [Wicked]. And he called me, and we FaceTimed, and he couldn’t have been more kind,” Chu revealed. “He’s like, ‘You know, I make movies.’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he’s like, ‘I see all the elements in that movie. I know how hard it is to pull it all together’,” he added, also admitting how great it feels to have the support of creative leaders on a project like this.

Wicked is already the highest-grossing Broadway musical film in the U.S. and has been widely praised not just for the acting but also for its stunning scenery. According to Chu, Lucas was especially drawn to the design of the spaces that brought Oz to life. Unlike many modern productions, Chu insisted on building the entire exterior without relying on too much additional CGI, both to enhance the audience’s immersion and to honor the theater musical. Nine million real tulips were planted, a 60-ton train was used, and the famous yellow bricks are authentic. Even the circular elements of the library, featured in the iconic “Dancing Through Life” scene with Jonathan Bailey, were created without any computer effects.

The director of Wicked has also received praise from other industry big names, but getting something from Lucas, someone he didn’t even know personally, is truly remarkable. The creator of Star Wars has also become famous for the design of his franchise over time, as he was a pioneer in visual effects. Chu is really happy and grateful about this, especially because it reassures him that he’s on the right track.

In the interview, Chu also took the opportunity to highlight that his decision to adapt Wicked now was because he felt it needed to speak to a new generation. It’s no surprise that he also wanted to cast fresh faces in the industry. On top of that, something that seems to have really pleased him is the feedback from the audience and the way people have connected with the story. After all, that was the goal from the beginning. “That’s how feeling a part of something, I think we all feel a little bit outside of the norm, and so what Cynthia [Erivo] brings connects us with that feeling, that we can actually rise above. That is pretty powerful,” Chu shared.

Wicked is currently in theaters, with part two set to be released at the end of 2025.