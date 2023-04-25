First Dune: Part Two Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

It's almost time to return to the world of Arrakis. On Tuesday, during Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at CinemaCon, the first footage of Dune: Part Two was screened to attendees. The film is the sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2020 blockbuster Dune, and while the footage for it has yet to be released to the public, it sounds like it will definitely be upping the ante. ComicBook.com was on hand for the panel, and you can check out our exclusive description of the footage below.

"In the footage, Paul and Chani sit together on sand. He explains how you can dive into it. Pugh's Princess wants the end of House Atreides. She wonders if Paul is still alive. Beats of action and tension flash by. Paul calls a worm. Javier Bardem's character tries to reason with him, encouraging him not to try and impress anyone but rather be simple and direct. Paul ends up falling into the sand dunes and trying to hold himself up with his hooks, wrestling against the wind and the impending worm which he ultimately mounts and rides. The onlookers cheer for him. Black and white footage of fights in a colosseum, colored footage of hostages and war. It is loaded with action and rising emotion. Paul is rallying all of his people and clearly the person everyone is looking to and getting behind."

Who will be in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two is also expected to see the return of Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atredies, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview late last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.