Timothée Chalamet's Wonka: CinemaCon Trailer Reveals Sally Hawkins, Hugh Grant's Roles

The Wonka Chocolate Factory is returning to the big screen. Back in October 2016, Warner Bros. acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, a character that had already been brought to live-action life in two feature films before. The studio announced its intentions to create a new movie centered around the eccentric chocolatier and spent the next five years fine-tuning a direction. Warner Bros. eventually settled on Wonka, a self-titled prequel picture to the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Paul King (Paddington) joined the project as its director while Timothée Chalamet (Lady Bird) signed on to star as the titular character.

Two years after pre-production really got moving, Wonka has exclusively debuted its first trailer at CinemaCon. The footage follows Chalamet's Wonka as he links up with an Oompa Loompa, played by Hugh Grant (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), and hires him to work on his factory. Chalamet holds a tune later in the trailer during his quest to find magical recipes.

"Every good thing in this world started with a dream," Wonka can be heard saying in the trailer. "So you hold onto yours."

Wonka's trailer also revealed the first look at Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion) as a Cockney innkeeper, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) as Wonka's mother, and Calah Lane (This Is Us) as a new friend of Wonka's.

Chalamet is the third actor to portray Wonka, as Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp previously portrayed the character in past films. The Dune actor referred to previous iterations as "cynical" portrayals and emphasized that his Wonka is "full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier." He called the role a "dream come true."

"It's a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project," supporting Wonka star Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) said in a previous interview. "And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He's just a really delicious artist. There's this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, a kind of indomitable quality that he'll never quit, he's always up for the next thing."

Wonka is set to hit theaters on December 15th.