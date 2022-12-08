Will Smith Giving Everyone Two Free Months of Apple TV+ in Support of Emancipation

Will Smith's new powerful drama film Emancipation will be streaming on Apple TV+ – a streaming service that not all of his fans have. After getting enough feedback that his fans want to watch Emancipation but don't know how Smith decided to do something about it, and he's certainly putting money where his mouth is. Thanks to Will Smith, people can get two free months of Apple TV+, starting on December 9th.

The free months of Apple TV+ were announced by Will Smith today via social media. In the video, Smith explains the whole situation, using some screenshots of fan comments as evidence that Apple TV+ access was a problem. He then lays out the promotional deal, informing viewers that even if they already have Apple TV+ subscriptions, they probably have family members that do not – so there should be no reason not to take the deal. Easy Christmas present.

In Emancipation, Will Smith plays Peter, "a runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him." The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) and written by William N. Collage; though Smith's character is fictional, "Peter" is based on a real-life escaped slave "Gordon," who ended up becoming the subject of a now-iconic photograph, depicting Gordon sitting on a chair, shirtless, showing off a back that had been horrifically scarred by so many whip lashings while he was a slave. For dramatic depth, Emancipation will see "Peter" not just escaping slavery in the American South (Louisiana), but going on the run from a white pursuer named Fassel (played by actor Ben Foster) in a race to get back to his family.

Emancipation will co-star Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), Steven Ogg (Grand Theft Auto V, The Walking Dead), Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage, The Deuce), Timothy Hutton (American Crime, Jack Ryan), Grant Harvey (Animal Kingdom), Michael Luwoye (Hamilton) and others.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

It should be the obvious elephant in the room that Will Smith needs good things to come from his role in Emancipation. This will be Smith's first big leading role since his infamous Oscars slap of Chris Rock earlier this year. The pathway of Smith's career after 'The Slap Hear 'Round The World' has been very uncertain – will audiences still embrace him as a box office draw?

So far, Emancipation has delivered the lowest critic scores of Will Smith's career. If that's just natural bias due to his behavior at the Oscars, or due to the nature of the film itself remains to be seen...

Emancipation will stream on Apple TV+ starting on December 9th. Watch Will Smith's video for the details on how to get your free two-month subscription to the streaming service.