Will Smith's Production Company Adapting IDW Comic Series Canto for the Big Screen

The imaginative world of Canto is making its way to the big screen for the first time, thanks to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's production company. First published by IDW in 2019, the comic series was created by David M. Booher and Drew Zucker. This fantasy world blends elements of both Wizard of Oz and Dante's Inferno, and now it's going to be translated into a feature film from Westbrook Studios.

According to a new report from Deadline, Westbrook Studios recently closed on a deal to acquire the film rights to Canto. Booher will write the screenplay for the animated feature in addition to serving as executive producer alongside Zucker. Jon Mone, Co-President and Head of Motion Pictures for Westbrook, will produce the film. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project for Westbrook.

In Canto, the titular main character is a tin man living in an entire community of tin people, all of whom have clocks in place of their hearts. Canto falls in love with a tin girl whose clock is permanently damaged by slavers, so he leaves their land of Arcana to find the land's missing hearts.

“David and Drew have created a world full of adventure, determination and hope,” said Mone. “It reminds us of the importance of love and to fight for those we care about and we are so thrilled to work with them to share the magic of this inspiring little hero on the big screen.”

“It’s rare to find a partner like Westbrook who shares our values, both creatively and personally,” said Booher. “Like us, Jon and Ryan see Canto as a story about hope, and I’m thrilled to work with them to bring it to the screen.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Westbrook as partners in sending Canto onto his next adventure," added Zucker.

