Will There Be The Flash 2? The Director Weighs In

Warner Bros. Discovery had their big CinemaCon panel earlier today, and they showed off all of the upcoming films that they have coming out this year. Among those were a part of the DC Studios slate, which includes projects like The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The first of the bunch recently screened at the convention, and we got the first reactions from members of the press. The Flash is getting rave reviews, so of course there are questions about whether it will receive a sequel, and now director Andy Muschietti has an answer. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Muschietti revealed if The Flash sequel will happen.

"We didn't talk about it. I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does," Muschietti told us. "Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie's successful. Of course, there's an architecture in DC that is brewing, and it's being created. And the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story? The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all of this different worlds to coexist and interact. And so hopefully, yes. We don't know yet. That's the truth."

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

