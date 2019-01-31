Movies

‘Willow’ Gets a 30th Anniversary Blu-ray and Warwick Davis is Psyched About It

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Ron Howard and George Lucas’ classic film Willow just got a […]

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Ron Howard and George Lucas’ classic film Willow just got a brand new Blu-ray release, and is available to download on digital for the first time ever.

If you don’t own the film, or you have an old DVD version, the new multi-screen edition Blu-ray is available to order on Amazon (backorder until February 4th) or via Walmart with free 2-day shipping on orders over $35 (or order online for local pickup). You can also download the film via Prime Video or iTunes, though you might as well go with the new Blu-ray because it includes a physical and digital copy for the same price. As you will see, Warwick Davis is pretty psyched about it:

He went on to share some additional photos on Twitter from his time working on Willow:

Willow was first released on Blu-ray back in 2013, and it this point it’s unclear whether or not the new version will include any upgrades or additional special features. Still, if you don’t already own Willow in HD, picking up this masterpiece is a no-brainer. The official description for the film reads:

From legendary filmmakers George Lucas and Ron Howard comes Willow, a timeless fantasy tale where heroes come in all sizes. While Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) finds an abandoned baby girl, he learns she is destined to end the reign of wicked Queen Bavmorda. Willow teams up with a rogue swordsman (Val Kilmer) to protect the child against the darkness. Filled with magic and danger, Willow is the ultimate story of good versus evil.”

