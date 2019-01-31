‘Willow’ Gets a 30th Anniversary Blu-ray and Warwick Davis is Psyched About It

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Ron Howard and George Lucas’ classic film Willow just got a brand new Blu-ray release, and is available to download on digital for the first time ever.

If you don’t own the film, or you have an old DVD version, the new multi-screen edition Blu-ray is available to order on Amazon (backorder until February 4th) or via Walmart with free 2-day shipping on orders over $35 (or order online for local pickup). You can also download the film via Prime Video or iTunes, though you might as well go with the new Blu-ray because it includes a physical and digital copy for the same price. As you will see, Warwick Davis is pretty psyched about it:

‘Forget all you know or think you know…’ For the first time ever and to mark the film’s 30th Anniversary, #Willow is out today to download on digital platforms. There’s also a new blu-ray complete with new title logo artwork. Lovely. pic.twitter.com/uyjtfmdkkO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) January 29, 2019

He went on to share some additional photos on Twitter from his time working on Willow:

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary digital release of #Willow, here’s a photo taken at the Cannes Film Festival in 1988. Myself, @ValKilmer, @RealRonHoward and Joanne Whalley were there to promote the film which was screened to close the festival too. I think we look like a band! pic.twitter.com/2oyxRHF853 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) January 29, 2019

One more #Willow pic from the archive… myself and George Lucas take time out in the tavern interior set. At the top of those stairs the smell of gone off pheasant used as set dressing was overwhelming! #ThatsShowbiz! pic.twitter.com/ArSoAScEh6 — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) January 29, 2019

Willow was first released on Blu-ray back in 2013, and it this point it’s unclear whether or not the new version will include any upgrades or additional special features. Still, if you don’t already own Willow in HD, picking up this masterpiece is a no-brainer. The official description for the film reads:

“From legendary filmmakers George Lucas and Ron Howard comes Willow, a timeless fantasy tale where heroes come in all sizes. While Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) finds an abandoned baby girl, he learns she is destined to end the reign of wicked Queen Bavmorda. Willow teams up with a rogue swordsman (Val Kilmer) to protect the child against the darkness. Filled with magic and danger, Willow is the ultimate story of good versus evil.”

