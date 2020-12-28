Original Wishmaster Script Being Adapted Into New Novelization

✖

In the late '90s, horror fans were turning towards teen-centered slashers like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, with the 1997 release of Wishmaster failing to make a major impact on audiences, though the film has since earned a passionate following, thanks to its blend of horror and fantasy themes. Publisher Encyclopocalypse Publications hopes to revive interest in the series with an upcoming novelization of the original script, which is set to hit shelves on January 31, 2021. Interestingly, horror films regularly earned novelizations of their narratives prior to Wishmaster's release, with the trend dying out through the '90s, with fans of the series surely excited to see Wishmaster finally honoring the tradition of its predecessors.

Per press release, "In the fall of 1997, Wes Craven presented the world with a brand new horror franchise. Written by the creator of Hellraiser 2, 3, and 4, Peter Atkins, and directed by one-third of the legendary KNB Effects Group, Robert Kurtzman - Wishmaster was an instant genre hit upon release, and went on to spawn three sequels, action figures and even a staged musical!

"The movie introduced horror fans to a new and enduring villain - the Djinn. A demonic genie who would offer wishes but would only grant nightmares. Wishmaster showcased its tale with an abundance of imagination and excitement, establishing itself as a classic worthy of its creator's lineage - yet unlike many of its contemporaries, it never received a novelization.

"Now 23 years later, Encyclopocalypse Publications step into the fray to right this wrong. Encyclopocalypse has partnered with Peter Atkins to bring an original novelization to life. The book, written by Christian Francis, is based on Atkins’ original screenplay."

The original film sees a gemologist uncovering an artifact that houses an evil genie, with the mystical threat hoping to open up a portal to allow his fellow Djinn to take over the Earth.

Throughout his career, filmmaker Wes Craven delivered audiences a wide variety of frightful fare, from grounded horrors like The Last House on the Left and The Hills Have Eyes to more supernatural stories, like the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. While Craven may have only produced the film, it could be considered the nexus of his career, as it blended a variety of themes seen throughout his films into one unsettling experience. However, Craven himself had pivoted towards the Scream franchise, which served as a somewhat satirical examination of the entire slasher subgenre.

Grab your copy of the Wishmaster novelization on January 31, 2021.

